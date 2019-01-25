Janet C. Crouse

1943-2018

Janet C. Crouse, 75, passed away peacefully December 13, 2018 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born January 30, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY to the late William and Doris Freimuth. She is survived by her beloved spouse, Eugene Richard Crouse.

Janet was always active and loved being with people. She retired from Pinellas County School District after 33 years of teaching at Riviera Middle School in St. Petersburg, FL. She could always be found either on the tennis court or on the golf course. She enjoyed book clubs and playing cards. Janet was an original member of the Survivors in Sync Dragon Boat team out of Sarasota, FL. and enjoyed traveling to compete. This past summer, the team traveled to Florence, Italy to compete in an international dragon boat festival where they took 4th place out of 125 teams from around the world.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Rebecca Palmer of North Port, FL; daughter Amy Liberi (Bob) of Dallas,TX; son Kevin Crouse (Kathy) of Seneca, SC; sister Dianne Mole of Punta Gorda, FL; grandchildren Cole and Cameron Schwartz, Palmer Bowman, Gavin Liberi, Ashley and Eric Crouse.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sarasota National Cemetery. Following the memorial service, there will be a Celebration of Life beginning at noon at the Nathan Benderson Park Tower hosted by the Survivors in Sync dragon boat team.

SERVICE:

Thursday, February 14, 10AM

Sarasota National Cemetery

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Survivors In Sync Dragon Boat team in Sarasota, FL. (http://survivorsinsync.org/support-us/donate/) or to the Tidewell Hospice House (917 N Arcadia Ave, Arcadia, FL 34266).