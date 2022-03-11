Jamie Hannon named Southside Elementary School principal

Jamie Hannon has become the new principal at Southside Elementary School. (Courtesy photo)

Sarasota County Schools announced Jamie Hannon has become Southside Elementary School's principal. After working as principal on an interim basis, Hannon will take over on a permanent basis effective immediately, according to a school district release.

Hannon received her bachelor's degree in visual disabilities and her master's degree in special education from Florida State. She also received a master's degree in educational leadership from American College of Education.

“I am humbled to serve as the new principal of Southside Elementary School,” Hannon in a news release. “We have had a great year so far, and I am truly excited to see our community grow even closer as we finish out the remaining days of school. I look forward to all the memories and milestones ahead with the amazing Southside family.”

Hannon worked at an assistant level at three schools before she became interim principal at Southside Elementary. She also worked with the school district's Pupil Support Services department as an Itinerant Teacher of the Visually Impaired.