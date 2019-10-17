James Walker Wiggin, Jr.

1933-2019

WIGGIN, James Walker, Jr., 86, born May 19, 1933, of Mansfield, Ohio and Sarasota, Florida, died Saturday, October 12 in Tidewell Sarasota Hospice.

Dedicated surgeon; devoted husband and father; Navy Surgeon for Marine Corp. Battalion; accomplished woodworker, electrician, pilot, navigator, Transatlantic Voyager, captain-of-the-ship; passable golfer; mediocre clarinetist. Graduated from Dartmouth College and Harvard Medical School. Member of numerous societies and boards.

Lifelong charitable giver; recent finish carpenter for Habitat for Humanity and tutor of inner-city Sarasota public school children. Pre-deceased by his father and mother, J. Walker Wiggin, Sr. and Mary Lyon Wiggin of Manchester, NH and Sarasota; first wife, Jewel Austin Wiggin of Hudson, NH and Mansfield, OH; and second wife, Rose Marie (Blanchard) Wiggin of Old Saybrook, CT and Sarasota. Survived by sister Joan Coffman of Ossining, NY; sons James III (Rebecca Bailey) of Columbus, OH, Thomas (Joanne) of Jamestown, RI, Peter of Mansfield, OH, and daughter Susan Garron of Mansfield, OH; eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and third love-of-life Ann Gorey, of Sarasota. Donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, www.habitatsrq.org/donate.

