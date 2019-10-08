Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Jacqueline Putrino

Jacqueline Putrino is a sophomore girls golfer at Riverview High. She shot an 18-hole round of 69 to help the Rams (211) win the girls division of the 2019 Donald Ross High School Invitational, held Oct. 6-7 at Sara Bay Country Club, by 39 strokes over second-place Lakewood Ranch High.

When did you start playing golf?

When I was 6. My mom [Regina Putrino] played golf in college at Auburn University. She got me into it early.

What is the appeal to you?

The feeling of making a big putt or shot. It is just satisfying. That is what I always say to my mom.

What is your best skill?

My driving. That has improved over the last two months or so, actually. My swing has gotten better. I have added about 20 yards to my drives.

What is your favorite memory?

Probably today [at the Donald Ross Invitational]. I got an ace on the 16th hole [163 yards]. It's my first one. I used an 8-iron. The ball landed about 3 feet from the hole and rolled past it. I didn't think it was going to roll back, but it did. When it happened, I just threw my hands in the air. I didn't know what to do.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Getting myself to get out and practice every day. Sometimes I have to force myself to do it. I have been better about it lately, though.

What is your favorite food?

The chicken marsala at Carrabba's Italian Grill.

What is your dream vacation?

Going to Bora Bora. I like the huts and the clear water, it looks so cool.

Which superpower would you pick?

Teleportation. It would be good for visiting people and places.

What is the best advice you have received?

Look toward the future, not at the past. That is good in life but especially in golf, after a bad shot or a bad round.

Finish this sentence: "Jacqueline Putrino is … "

… Dedicated to golf.