An investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found no criminal violations by Manatee County Commissioners Vanessa Baugh, George Kruse, James Satcher and Kevin Van Ostenbridge, according to FDLE spokesperson Jeremy Burns.

Sarasota-based paralegal consultant Michael Barfield filed public record requests and a lawsuit against commissioners after Baugh, Kruse, Satcher and Van Ostenbridge voted to consider terminating former Manatee County Administrator Cheri Coryea on Nov. 19.

FDLE received a request from 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Ed Brodsky in December 2020 to assist in reviewing a citizen complaint that included allegations of Sunshine Law violations and "possibly other law violations" by the four commissioners, Burns said via email.

Burns said FDLE agents met with the complainant, who alleged the four commissioners "conspired to reverse a controversial land purchase and to fire the Manatee County Administrator." FDLE reviewed records provided by the complainant and conducted "several" interviews. The department then determined that no information obtained substantiated any criminal violations.