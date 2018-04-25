Intersection concern doesn't stop on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard

After three months of presenting his petition to homeowners in six Country Club communities, Tony Alibrio is convinced his fellow residents agree — a stop sign is needed at the intersection of Balmoral Woods Boulevard and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

Of the 800 homes he visited, 400 residents took the time to fill out the petition card and return it with a response, he said.

Alibrio’s problem now: Will anyone listen?

Those who agree with Alibrio say the left turn off Balmoral Woods Boulevard onto Lakewood Ranch Boulevard is becoming more dangerous with traffic increasing in the ever-growing Lakewood Ranch area. They contend it’s just a matter of time before a fatality occurs.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen right there, I’ll say it,” said resident James Rogoze, chairman of CDD6.

Alibrio’s petition asked for a stop sign, the cheapest of three solutions that include a stoplight and a roundabout.

Alibrio spoke with County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, who said a stop sign would back up traffic on busy Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. Baugh would rather see a roundabout that would keep traffic flowing. Baugh has recommended the county perform a 30-day traffic survey.

However, Manatee County maintains previous surveys performed in 2016 and in January, did not register numbers that would support any of the three options.

“Until the results from the latest review (in January) are finalized, we’re not in a position to make a recommendation for any new signs or modifications in the area,” Manatee County spokesman Nicholas Arraza said.

The CDD6 Board is expected to attend the May 8 County Commission meeting to ask commissioners to consider pushing for a solution.