Instructor casts a deep love of fly-fishing

At first glance, there are easier ways to catch a fish than fly-casting.

First, there’s the grip on the cork butt end of the long, slender fly rod. Not too tight, but don’t let it get away from you. “Like holding a bird,’’ the instructor says.

Then, there’s the back-and-forth casting motion necessary to work the special line just right to make the featherweight fly land in the most irresistable way.

Want to learn? Rusty Chinnis can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 941-650-0318. ++Story

You’ve seen it done on TV by the likes of Curt Gowdy, if you’re a person of a certain age, or Brad Pitt in the movies… if you’re not. Smooth and compact, not whippy and wide.

Mechanics aside, and that’s no small issue, there’s the matter of mentality.

Fly anglers don’t just chuck a lure into the water and wait. It’s something a little more precise. You’ve got to find a fish before you can plot against it.

No “Gone Fishin’’ hat, worms and a bobber tied to a bell.

“It’s so fluid and elegant,’’ said Rusty Chinnis, who enjoys the discipline so much he’s spending a lot of time teaching it these days. “I like everything about it.’’

The whole notion of spotting a fish first, then presenting a feathery, colorful floating lure is another element of fly fishing Chinnis, a 69-year-old Longboat Key resident enjoys.

Sometimes, it’s a team effort on a small boat in shallow water.

A light touch on the grip is important.

“It’s a combination of fishing and hunting, but I’m not a hunter,’’ he said. But when we go out with two people in a flats boat – sight fishing – we take turns. One is fishing, one is poling the boat. It’s a real camaraderie. It’s far more intentional.’’

Chinnis has spent nearly a lifetime on the water – or in front of a keyboard writing about it.

For sure, he’s a talented practitioner of fly fishing. He’s a 15-year certified instructor by Fly Fishers International, so when he teaches either the fundamentals or the finer points to tourists on Anna Maria Island or longtime residents of Longboat Key, he speaks from experience.

In addition to his private instruction, Chinnis also serves as the on-call instructor at the Waterline Marina Resort and Beach Club. He knows where to find the fish, even on days red tide is making a mess of the more obvious places.

That experience and love of the sport extends to conservation. He speaks nearly as much about the need to educate – especially children – as he does about the joy and accomplishment of tying your own flies.

He’s one of the founders of Sarasota Baywatch, and is chairman emeritus today. He was among the Longboat Key leaders of START, Solutions to Avoid Red Tide, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to what its name said — finding ways to eradicate red tide before it did its damage.

He’s been a leader of a Florida group of outdoors journalists and is active in the Coastal Conservation Association Florida – and was president of that organization.

His latest endeavor is called Kids for Clean Water, a non-profit that he hopes will further advance the cause of conservation, from the perspective of young people.

So whether it’s the basics of the tricky fly cast, rattling off what kind of fish can be caught within a few minutes of his Longboat Village home or helping make sure the next generation know why the fishing isn’t as good now as it was around here 40 years ago, Chinnis says he’ll keep teaching.

Because he likes it.

Like most sports, a little help can go a long way. The knowledge derived from a lesson or two and some practice can add up to a far-more enjoyable day on the water or vacation in a far-flung location.

“I do enjoy teaching,’’ he said, thinking about the effect it might have on someone decades from now. “A lot of people are intimidated because they think it’s going to be hard or expensive. It doesn’t have to be.’’