Instructional leader joins Manatee County Schools

The School District of Manatee County’s board approved Genelle Zoratti Yost (above) to serve as the interim deputy superintendent of Instructional Services beginning July 1.

Zoratti Yost served as the superintendent of St. Lucie County Public Schools from June 2013 to June 2015 and as a deputy superintendent in St. Lucie County from 2003 to 2012.

“I believe her wealth of knowledge and familiarity with public education in the state of Florida will be a valuable asset,” Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said.