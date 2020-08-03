The Florida Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 75 southbound off-ramp to State Road 70 starting at 10 p.m. Aug. 4 to 6 a.m. Aug. 5, weather permitting. The temporary closure is needed for work being conducted on the intersection.

Motorists wishing to access S.R. 70 should continue to Exit 213/University Parkway and return to the interstate northbound and use Exit 217/S.R.. 70 or exit at Exit 220/State Road 64 and use local routes, according to an FDOT press release.

The closure is part of FDOT’s overall $80.8 million effort to widen 6.75 miles of I-75 from north of University Parkway to south of S.R. 64, reconstruct the S.R. 70/I-75 interchange and eliminate a loop on-ramp configuration and resurface S.R. 70 between Tara Boulevard and 87th Street East.

It is scheduled for completion in spring 2021.