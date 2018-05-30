Residents lobby for truck restrictions

Earlier this month, the City Commission approved a regulation that a majority of the board didn’t think would have any real effect.

In a 3-2 vote, the commission backed a request to post “No thru truck” signs on a segment of Hyde Park Street between U.S. 41 and Osprey Avenue. The May 7 decision was the result of more than a year of lobbying from residents on the two-block stretch.

Those residents live just south of Southside Village and complained regularly to city staff about large delivery trucks driving past their homes. Richard Popino, a leading voice advocating for a prohibition on truck traffic, said 100% of the residents on the street supported the change. He hoped the restriction would enhance the safety of the neighborhood.

"It is the quickest and easy way to help prevent a catastrophe waiting to happen," Popino said.

The commission was split on the merits of the request. Commissioners Shelli Freeland Eddie and Jen Ahearn-Koch supported the residents, arguing the 18-wheel commercial trucks serving nearby restaurants were a specific enough concern to grant these two blocks their own restriction.

Commissioners Willie Shaw and Hagen Brody were more critical. Shaw argued that trucks could not solely use Hillview Street, one block north of Hyde Park Street, to enter and exit alleys servicing Southside Village restaurants. Both he and Brody questioned whether it was desirable to restrict truck traffic to one street, and Brody challenged the significance of the issue altogether.

“I understand people don’t want trucks on their streets, but that’s part of living in a city,” Brody said.

The board was also split on the efficacy of the change. Mayor Liz Alpert did not believe the city would be able to enforce restrictions on trucks using Hyde Park Street to get to nearby businesses on Hillview Street. Still, Alpert voted in favor of the proposal, referencing residents’ assertion drivers would heed the signs even without an enforcement mechanism.

“If we put up a sign and it stops a few trucks, fine,” Alpert said. “But I think for the most part, it’s not going to accomplish what they’re going to want to accomplish. A sign in that area isn’t enforceable in any event — other than maybe psychologically.”

To finalize the request for the “No thru truck” signs, the commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the subject at its June 4 meeting.