After at least three inches of rain poured down onto Hunsader Farms, the Hunsader Family has cancelled the annual Pumpkin Festival for Oct. 20.

"Many areas of the festival grounds are flooded, including the parking field," according to a post on the Hunsader Farms' Facebook page. "We know we can't control the weather but are still very disappointed that it has ruined the festival for this weekend."

The Pumpkin Festival will continue during its final weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27.

The Buddy Walk, which was scheduled for Oct. 19, has been moved to start at 9 a.m. Oct. 26.