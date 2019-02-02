 Skip to main content
Health
Sarasota Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 6 hours ago

How to train for a 5K

Running coach Holly Johnson weighs in with tips and tricks on how to prepare for a 5K.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Did your New Year’s resolutions include running a 5K?

Well, it’s not too late.

Holly Johnson, a running coach, said just crossing the finish line at a race should be considered a win.

Here are steps to get started:

  1.  Pick a race that is about six to eight weeks away. Johnson said if choosing a six-week training program, there’s an assumption the runner is already doing some activity about three days a week for up to 30 minutes, such as walking.
  2.  Once you’ve picked a race, it’s time to start a training plan. Whether it’s with a coach or an app, Johnson said make training an appointment and treat it like you would a doctor appointment. 
  3.  Get through the first two weeks. “If you can commit to the first two weeks, you’re going to start feeling better, and you’ll be hooked,” she said.
  4.  Lace up a good pair of running shoes. Johnson recommends visiting specialty shoe stores that take weight distribution and other factors into consideration.
  5.  Find a running buddy. Not only can running with someone else cut training costs, it’s a good way to stay motivated and accountable, Johnson said.
  6.  Don’t do or eat anything new the week of the race. No new shoes. Eat the food you’ve eaten during your training.
  7.  Don’t eat a big meal before a morning race. Johnson said a piece of fruit or toast is fine. Celebrate finishing the race with a big breakfast after.
  8.  Pack up what you’ll need the day before, including picking up your race bib. On the morning of the race, arrive 30 minutes early.
  9.  Line up with the appropriate finishing time. Johnson said there is nothing more annoying than a walker being at the start line with runners. 
  10. Just crossing the finish line is a win. “Remember that it’s not about the time, it’s about the finish line,” Johnson said.
The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

