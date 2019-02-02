How to train for a 5K

Running coach Holly Johnson weighs in with tips and tricks on how to prepare for a 5K.
Did your New Year’s resolutions include running a 5K?
Well, it’s not too late.
Running coach Holly Johnson shared some tips and tricks to begin training for a 5K, which is about 3.1 miles.
Here are steps to get started:
- Pick a race that is about six to eight weeks away. Johnson said if choosing a six-week training program, there’s an assumption the runner is already doing some activity about three days a week for up to 30 minutes, such as walking.
- Once you’ve picked a race, it’s time to start a training plan. Whether it’s with a coach or an app, Johnson said make training an appointment and treat it like you would a doctor appointment.
- Get through the first two weeks. “If you can commit to the first two weeks, you’re going to start feeling better, and you’ll be hooked,” she said.
- Lace up a good pair of running shoes. Johnson recommends visiting specialty shoe stores that take weight distribution and other factors into consideration.
- Find a running buddy. Not only can running with someone else cut training costs, it’s a good way to stay motivated and accountable, Johnson said.
- Don’t do or eat anything new the week of the race. No new shoes. Eat the food you’ve eaten during your training.
- Don’t eat a big meal before a morning race. Johnson said a piece of fruit or toast is fine. Celebrate finishing the race with a big breakfast after.
- Pack up what you’ll need the day before, including picking up your race bib. On the morning of the race, arrive 30 minutes early.
- Line up with the appropriate finishing time. Johnson said there is nothing more annoying than a walker being at the start line with runners.
- Just crossing the finish line is a win. “Remember that it’s not about the time, it’s about the finish line,” Johnson said.