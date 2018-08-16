If a picture paints a thousand words, then the shutterbugs who snapped the winning shots in this year’s Lens on Lakewood Ranch contest should get more space in this magazine. The seven photos selected as stand-outs in the springtime photo competition each convey a small part of what life looks like for those of us who live here.

Lakewood Ranch is a deep orange sun setting behind your lanai. It’s a flag football game and a hot air balloon festival. It’s a smartly designed baby nursery and a giddy child airborne on a swing or excited for kindergarten. Each picture is lovely on its own, but as a whole they paint a much richer picture. We’re lucky. We don’t need to view Lakewood Ranch through the lens of a camera. We can step outside and take it in with our own eyes — and even the most reticent person will tell you the experience is worth more than a thousand words.

OVERALL WINNER | By Bill Bransfield

Samantha lives with her family in Central Park. She’s 5 years old, loves playing with her sister and taking trips to Disney. This photo was taken at kindergarten registration last spring. She’s excited to start at Gullett Elementary School in August, where she will join her sister, Alex, who will be in third grade.”

HOME DESIGN

First Place | By Seshu Seshasai

This is a typical evening sunset view from the outdoor living area of our house. Every day is different and beautiful; the formations, colors and reflections are wonderful. We love spending the evenings in our lanai and pool. We have a large collage of these evening pictures.”

Runner Up | By Ashley Piowlski

Coming up with a plan for a boy’s nursery was a challenge for me. I am very girly and for a while everything I came across when I was searching for inspiration was geared toward girls. One thing that helped me was the fact that my choice of color scheme tends to be gender neutral. I knew I wanted to choose colors and patterns to really get my son Dom’s eyes trained. I knew for the first three months or so that babies can only see black white and gray.”

LIFESTYLE & EVENTS

First Place | By Susan DeVictor

Coach Kevin West and his Under Armour flag football players Remy DeVictor, Cole Wetherington, Kayden West, James Roveto and Carson Moxcey huddle during an Under the Lights game at the East Manatee Bulldogs Stadium near Lakewood Ranch High School. This was my son Remy’s first season of flag football. He was 9 at the time. He loved it.”

Runner Up | By Susan DeVictor

This was the first time they held the Sarasota Balloon Festival at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch. It was a fun family event. It had a kind of county fair feel, with rides and all these beautiful clusters of balloons rising into the sunset.”

PARKS & TRAILS

First Place | By Lindsay Turner

Only in Lakewood Ranch can your kid fly like a bird. This is my 4-year-old daughter, Ellie. With so many amazing parks and playgrounds around town, including the new zip line swing at Bob Gardner Park, it is so easy to spend quality family time together.”

Runner Up | By Jason Fimple

This was taken on an early morning walk with my dog. The photo is overlooking Kent Lake in what is now Patton Park off White Eagle Boulevard. In the distance you can see the community of Bridgewater.”