Hope Tappe Weatherby

1923-2018

ADRIAN – Hope Tappe Weatherby, age 94 of Adrian, Michigan, a long time resident of Longboat Key, Florida, passed away in the early morning hours of February 16, 2018.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, Michigan, where a full obituary may be viewed and online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

SERVICE:

A memorial celebration will be held at the family retreat in Epoufette, Michigan, later this summer.

DONATIONS:

To celebrate Hope’s enduring love of nature, the family asks that memorial contributions be directed to the River Raisin Watershed Council at www.riverraisin.org.