Honoring hunger fighters

All Faiths Food Bank recently named its newly constructed entrance in honor of Keith and Linda Monda and their work against hunger.

The couple co-founded the Campaign Against Summer Hunger, and have continuously supported All Faiths by funding programs, staff positions and the establishment of a food and resource center in DeSoto County. Additionally, Keith Monda is the chair of Feeding America.

There is one month left in the annual fundraising effort. Gifts may be made by visiting www.allfaithsfoodbank.org or by calling 941-379-6933.