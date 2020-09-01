Hometown humor

The residents of Longboat Key are known for their enthusiastic philanthropy and giving-back to various community endeavors, and Mike Keebaugh is no different.

But he's giving out something more intangible — life lessons served up with a side of laughs. Keebaugh's self-published, self-help book, “Life Lessons, Observations, and Musings of an Elder,” is billed as a humorous mix of anecdotes, lessons and experiences, including his musings on "Geezerville," AKA Sarasota and its islands.

Keebaugh, who's lived in the area since his 2009 retirement from the defense industry, has become an author twice over in the past six months. In addition to "Life Lessons," he's published a children's ABCs book about a penguin, lonely in a new town, who becomes a volunteer at a school.