Home on Flower Drive sells for $1.55 million

A home in Sarasota on Flower Drive tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Julie Clarke, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1440 Flower Drive to Deborah Kabinoff, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.55 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,414 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,162,500 in 2006.

SARASOTA

Majestic Bay

HSBC Bank USA, trustee, sold the Unit 701 condominium at 258 Golden Gate Point to Anatoly and Julia Smolyansky, of E. Stroudsburg, Pa., for $1,448,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,031 square feet of living area. It sold for $2 million in 2006.

Fishermen’s Bay

Gregory and Karla Rouse, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8945 Fishermen’s Bay Drive to Christopher and Claire Little, of Sarasota, for $760,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2011.

Top sellers around the area SIESTA KEY Siesta Dunes Beach: Gary Peterson, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 6214A condominium at 6214 Midnight Pass Road to Brian Brush, of Indianapolis, for $1 million. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,179 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2018. PALMER RANCH Deer Creek: William and Annah McCluskey, trustees, sold the home at 8467 Cypress Hollow Drive to Richard Meade, trustee, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,884 square feet of living area. It sold for $459,000 in 2019. OSPREY Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club: Stephen and Christine Kozeracki, of Wayne, Pa., sold their home at 170 Harbor House Drive to Sameh Amin and Ellen Manley-Forte, of Brick, N.J., for $540,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,617 square feet of living area. It sold for $408,000 in 2009.

Pine Shores Estates

Siesta Development Group LLC sold two properties at 6151 and 6155 Hollywood Blvd. to Falicia Garries, of Sarasota, for $700,000. The property at 6151 was built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,122 square feet of living area. The property at 6155 was built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,081 square feet of living area. They sold for $400,000 in 2016.

Q

Brenton and Careen Mary Yarnal, of Sarasota, sold their home at 212 Cosmopolitan Court to Bogdan and Anabelle Grigorescu, of Mamaroneck, N.Y., for $575,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,747 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2018.

Coral Cove

Michael and Paula Klanot, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1823 Pandora Drive to Kevin and Lindsey Waters, of Poughquag, N.Y., for $501,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,967 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2017.

Highland Pines

David Harrison and Angela Smith Harrison, of Salisbury, N.C., sold their home at 864 Highland St. to Rachel Armstrong and Michael Bowers, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,820 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,900 in 2001.

Plat of Sarasota

Pelican Development Group LLC sold the home at 535 East Ave. to 15 Paradise Plaza #177 for $450,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,960 square feet of living area.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Peter and Melissa McCauley, of Churchville, Pa., sold their home at 2019 Tanglewood Drive to Jeffrey and Maggie McDonald, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,605 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2010.

Daniel and Frieda Mast, of Millersburg, Ohio, sold their home at 1942 Riviera Drive to Roy and Katy Yoder, of Millersburg, Ohio, for $375,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,124 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2016.

Second Shot LLC sold the home at 2319 Riviera Drive to Raymond Michael Galli, of Estacada, Ore., for $329,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,943 square feet of living area. It sold for $247,400 in 2019.

Francis Filchock, of Lynn Haven, sold his home at 2307 Tanglewood Drive to Chris Jenkins and James Stephens, of Sarasota, for $312,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,177 square feet of living area.

Sunset Towers

Deutsche Bank, trustee, sold the Unit 904 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Martin Beerman, of Sandusky, Ohio, for $401,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,433 square feet of living area. It sold for $261,800 in 2006.

Granada

James and Fabiana Read sold their home at 3505 Almeria Ave. to Journeys LLC for $388,500. Built in 1946, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2019.

The Encore

Douglas and Valerie Rawlings, of Sellersburg, Ind., sold their Unit 7 condominium at 1283 Fruitville Road to Joel and Robin Bernstein, of Sarasota, for $384,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,629 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2012.

Gulf Gate

Maria Sheehan, of Roslindale, Mass., sold her home at 6753 Keystone Drive to Raymond Andrew de los Santos, of Cincinnati, for $375,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,072 square feet of living area. It sold for $120,000 in 1996.

Anthony and Heather Essa sold their home at 6645 Glades Way to Gregg and Angela Hendershot, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,151 square feet of living area. It sold for $383,500 in 2005.

Paul Brewston Cusson Jr., Personal Representative, of Clinton, Conn., sold the home at 6722 Roxbury Drive to Donna and Anthony Adams, of Massapequa, N.Y., for $270,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,084 square feet of living area. It sold for $214,000 in 2003.

Phillippi Gardens

Christina and Ryan Bouley and Jeffrey Maglione, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2465 Constitution Blvd. to Samuel West and Natalie Modly Schmidt, of Sarasota, for $369,900. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,567 square feet of living area.

Zarris & Co. LLC sold the home at 2515 Waneta Drive to Kimberly Walk, of Sarasota, for $309,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,348 square feet of living area. It sold for $169,000 in 2019.

Southpointe Shores

The Riney Real Estate Co. LLC sold the home at 1872 Southpointe Drive to Christopher and Eva Danielak, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,620 square feet of living area. It sold for $338,000 in 2015.

Lords Drive

Stephen and Krystyna Long, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4440 Lords Drive to John Kenda and Marie Class Jones, of Virginia Beach, Va., for $350,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,500 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,100 in 2014.

The Landings Treehouse

Stephen and Rhonda Kozak sold their Unit 44 condominium at 1473 Landings Circle to Gaelle Wizenberg, of Sarasota, for $324,900. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,040 square feet of living area. It sold for $37,700 in 2003.

Bay Haven

Margaret Moorman, of New York City, sold her home at 887 Patterson Drive to Robert Clarke and Sharon Marie Harris, of Sarasota, for $324,500. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,525 square feet of living area. It sold for $152,000 in 2010.

Homecroft

Mattie Diener, trustee, sold the home at 3514 Birky St. to Samuel and Mary Barkman, of Nappanee, Ind., for $299,900. Built in 1945, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,144 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2014.

Village Green Club Estates

Susan Powers, of Carlisle, Ariz., sold her home at 3379 Sheffield Circle to Sherri Brooks and Lori Lynn Dees, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,098 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2004.

Gulf Gate Manor

Robert Essey and Debbie Ann Martin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2443 Terry Lane to Holly Louise Chavez, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,386 square feet of living area. It sold for $147,000 in 2012.

SIESTA KEY

Horizons West

James Wiggin III, trustee, of Columbus, Ohio, sold the Unit 408 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to John Dollries, trustee, of Mason, Ohio, for $980,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 1989.

House of the Sun

McGuirk Family Ltd. Partnership sold the Unit 216 condominium at 6518 Midnight Pass Road to Oasis Management LLC for $950,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2004.

Hidden Harbor

Kenneth Marlow, trustee, of Clearwater, sold the home at 5303 Hidden Harbor Road to JoAnne Foody, of New Hope, Pa., for $900,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,201 square feet of living area.

Siesta Beach

Jozsef Meszaros, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5161 Sandy Beach Ave. to Colin Watsby and Laurence Velay, of Cary, N.C., for $695,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,076 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2011.

Siesta Cove

Caroline Trotter, trustee, of St. Petersburg, sold the home at 5357 Siesta Court to Laura and Dennis Honor and Angelo and Marie Nardi, of Sarasota, for $599,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,500 in 1996.

Siestas Bayside

Roxanne Morgan sold her home at 743 Birdsong Lane to Ian Lawson, of Dayton, Ohio, for $565,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,979 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2018.

Siesta Sands Resort

Rakesh Sanghvi and Rathna Mangala, of Newtown, Pa., sold their Unit 210 condominium at 1001 Point of Rock Road to Gary and Diane McGuirk, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1988, it has one bedroom, one bath and 858 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 1996.

PALMER RANCH

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Mary Jane McRae, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7050 Del Lago Drive to Daniel and Beth Meseroll, of Sarasota, for $382,500. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,901 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2008.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

Anthony Aveni, of Laredo, Texas, sold his home at 5018 Hanging Moss Lane to Long Pham and Isabelle Huynh, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,663 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2005.

Bouchard Gardens

Mary Zhelesnik, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 5214 Bouchard Circle to A. Whitaker Franzheim, trustee, of Bradenton, for $321,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It sold for $293,000 in 2002.

Villagewalk

Larry Geimer, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5816 Helicon Place to Hyang Suk Finney, of Homestead, for $307,500. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,800 in 2002.

Brenda Garland, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7852 Andora Drive to Daryl and Jessica Alopaeus, of Sarasota, for $306,900. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $347,500 in 2005.