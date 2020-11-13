High water vehicles, beach rescue vehicles used with Eta responses

A handful of residents were taken by first responders to shelter during the height of Tropical Storm Eta – two by Longboat Key Fire Rescue to shelter at Manatee High School and two by Longboat Key Police to a family members home.

Beach rescue vehicles were used in some responses, such as one to rescue a woman and her son from a home on Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Initial assessments indicate at least 30 homes in Longbeach Village alone experienced water intrusion.

Here is a sampling of some of the responses from the town’s first responders on Wednesday night: