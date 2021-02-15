High school sports weekend roundup: 02.14.21

Boys basketball

Riverview High defeated Plant High 80-63 on Friday to advance to the regional quarterfinals. The Rams will play Wharton High at 7 p.m. Thursday at home.

Booker High lost 59-40 to Tampa Catholic on Friday. Despite the loss, the Tornadoes will advance to the regional quarterfinals and play Astronaut High at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road.

Parrish Community High lost 60-45 to Bradenton Christian on Friday. Despite the loss, the Bulls will advance to the regional quarterfinals and play the Community School of Naples at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road.