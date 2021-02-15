 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 14 hours ago

High school sports weekend roundup: 02.14.21

Share
High school sports weekend roundup: 02.14.21
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Boys basketball

Riverview High defeated Plant High 80-63 on Friday to advance to the regional quarterfinals. The Rams will play Wharton High at 7 p.m. Thursday at home. 

Booker High lost 59-40 to Tampa Catholic on Friday. Despite the loss, the Tornadoes will advance to the regional quarterfinals and play Astronaut High at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road. 

Parrish Community High lost 60-45 to Bradenton Christian on Friday. Despite the loss, the Bulls will advance to the regional quarterfinals and play the Community School of Naples at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road. 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement