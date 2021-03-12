 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Thursday, Mar. 11, 2021 14 hours ago

High school sports roundup: 03.11.21

Share
High school sports roundup: 03.11.21
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Softball

Lakewood Ranch High defeated Parrish Community High 16-3 on the road. 

Braden River High defeated Manatee High 12-2 at home. 

Riverview High defeated Charlotte High 1-0 at home. 

Baseball

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Manatee High 10-4 on the road. 

Sarasota High lost 3-0 to Jesuit High on the road. 

Braden River High defeated North Port High 13-4 on the road. 

The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Bradenton Christian 15-1 at home.

Sarasota Christian lost 11-8 to Southeast High at home.

Boys lacrosse

Lakewood Ranch High defeated St. Petersburg High 20-4 on the road. 

Girls lacrosse

The Out-of-Door Academy lost 11-9 to Saint Stephen's Episcopal at home. 

 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement