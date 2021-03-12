High school sports roundup: 03.11.21
Softball
Lakewood Ranch High defeated Parrish Community High 16-3 on the road.
Braden River High defeated Manatee High 12-2 at home.
Riverview High defeated Charlotte High 1-0 at home.
Baseball
Cardinal Mooney High defeated Manatee High 10-4 on the road.
Sarasota High lost 3-0 to Jesuit High on the road.
Braden River High defeated North Port High 13-4 on the road.
The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Bradenton Christian 15-1 at home.
Sarasota Christian lost 11-8 to Southeast High at home.
Boys lacrosse
Lakewood Ranch High defeated St. Petersburg High 20-4 on the road.
Girls lacrosse
The Out-of-Door Academy lost 11-9 to Saint Stephen's Episcopal at home.