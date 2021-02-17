 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 10 hours ago

High school sports roundup: 02.16.21

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Girls basketball (playoffs)

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Saint Petersburg Catholic 53-48 to advance to the Class 3A regional finals (Elite Eight). The Cougars will play the Community School of Naples on Friday on the road. 

Braden River High lost 53-42 to Charlotte High in the Class 6A regional semifinals. 

Riverview High lost 52-26 to Plant High in the Class 7A regional semifinals. 

 

Girls soccer (playoffs)

Lakewood Ranch High lost 2-0 to Plant High in the Class 7A regional semifinals. 

Cardinal Mooney High lost 5-1 to Berkeley Prep in the Class 3A regional semifinals. 

 

Softball (regular season)

Lakewood Ranch High, currently ranked No. 2 in the country by MaxPreps, defeated Riverview High 8-0. 

Parrish Community High lost 9-8 to Manatee High. 

 

Baseball (regular season)

Riverview High defeated Braden River High 7-4. 

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Hollins High 2-1. The game was part of the Packer Invitational at Largo High. 

Lakewood Ranch High lost 2-1 to IMG Academy. 

 

Boys lacrosse (regular season)

Riverview High defeated Lakewood Ranch High 11-5. 

The Out-of-Door Academy lost 14-4 to Jesuit High. 

Sarasota Military Academy lost 8-3 to Venice High. 

 

Boys tennis (regular season)

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Southeast High 5-2. 

The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Sarasota High 7-0. 

 

Girls tennis (regular season)\

The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Sarasota High 5-2. 

Cardinal Mooney High lost 5-2 to Southeast High. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

