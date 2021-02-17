High school sports roundup: 02.16.21

Girls basketball (playoffs)

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Saint Petersburg Catholic 53-48 to advance to the Class 3A regional finals (Elite Eight). The Cougars will play the Community School of Naples on Friday on the road.

Braden River High lost 53-42 to Charlotte High in the Class 6A regional semifinals.

Riverview High lost 52-26 to Plant High in the Class 7A regional semifinals.

Girls soccer (playoffs)

Lakewood Ranch High lost 2-0 to Plant High in the Class 7A regional semifinals.

Cardinal Mooney High lost 5-1 to Berkeley Prep in the Class 3A regional semifinals.

Softball (regular season)

Lakewood Ranch High, currently ranked No. 2 in the country by MaxPreps, defeated Riverview High 8-0.

Parrish Community High lost 9-8 to Manatee High.

Baseball (regular season)

Riverview High defeated Braden River High 7-4.

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Hollins High 2-1. The game was part of the Packer Invitational at Largo High.

Lakewood Ranch High lost 2-1 to IMG Academy.

Boys lacrosse (regular season)

Riverview High defeated Lakewood Ranch High 11-5.

The Out-of-Door Academy lost 14-4 to Jesuit High.

Sarasota Military Academy lost 8-3 to Venice High.

Boys tennis (regular season)

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Southeast High 5-2.

The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Sarasota High 7-0.

Girls tennis (regular season)\

The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Sarasota High 5-2.

Cardinal Mooney High lost 5-2 to Southeast High.