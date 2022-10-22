High school football roundup: Week nine

East County

The Out-of-Door Academy (8-0) defeated Bradenton Christian (2-6) 37-21 on the road. ODA running back Griffin DeRusso had 26 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown. Running backs Luca Marino and Giovanni Giuliani also added rushing touchdowns.

Lakewood Ranch High (5-3) defeated Gibbs High (0-8) 34-18 on the road. Mustangs quarterback Clayton Dees threw three touchdowns, two to Chase Edens and one to Nick Sinacore, and Mustangs running back Kevin Everhart ran for two touchdowns. Everhart would add an interception while playing cornerback.

Parrish Community High (4-3) lost 30-27 in overtime at home to Cypress Creek High (7-1). Jackson Volz, Jerone Turner, Javon Moss and Nazhir Stamper all had rushing touchdowns for the Bulls.

Sarasota

Sarasota High (4-3) defeated Braden River High (4-3) 28-3 on the road.

Riverview High (1-5) lost 31-21 to Venice High (4-2). The game was played at Sarasota High. Rams cornerback/wideout Charles Lester III had an interception and 105 receiving yards. Rams running back DJ Johnson had two touchdowns.

Cardinal Mooney High (1-6) lost 27-24 to Bishop Verot High (5-2) at home. Cougars running back Carson Beach scored the team's first touchdown before Verot raced to a 27-10 lead. Mooney would add two late touchdowns.

Booker High (3-4) will host Wiregrass Ranch High (3-4) at noon Saturday. The Tornadoes also played Tuesday, defeating Bayshore High (0-6) 41-7 on the road. Tornadoes quarterback Will Carter Jr. threw for three touchdowns against the Bruins.

Sarasota Christian (4-4) has an off week.