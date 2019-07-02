Help on the line in Manatee County

It’s not unusual for 911 operators in Manatee County to field calls about subjects such as loose animals or broken pipes.

Likewise, Manatee County’s main switchboard often deals with calls from residents who want to reach the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Saur, the acting director of Public Safety for Manatee County, hopes that will begin to change over the next year.

Manatee County is working to create a new call center, tentatively called 311.

The concept would provide an option for Manatee County residents to find the information they seek. For example, the call operator could file a complaint about a loose dog or check the status of a permit for callers without having to transfer them to another department.

“It’s the info hub of the county,” Saur said of the proposed 311 line. “The person answering the call will try to [address] your

By the numbers COST OF BUSINESS

To implement the future 311 system, Manatee County will utilize existing staff members and will spend about $56,000 on technology and software to handle the new system. CALLS FOR SERVICE

In 2018, Manatee County’s Citizen Action Center — which receives website, phone, email and walk-in requests from citizens who have questions or a need for county services — handled between a low of 3,194 and a high of 5,798 calls per month.

problem. We want a program where you can report multiple things.”

Residents with a true emergency would still call 911, but the 311 program could handle almost anything else, and operators would be available to assist customers who aren’t sure whether calling 911 is appropriate.

Currently, a regular switchboard (748-4501) connects residents with an automated system that directs them to try to find their requested person or department and then routes them in that direction. A prompt for operator service is one of the options.

Often, after reaching a department, residents will find it’s not what they needed. The 311 system would allow residents to get some advice to find what they are seeking.

Manatee County now offers the Citizens Action Center (742-5800), which receives website, phone, email and walk-in requests from citizens who have questions, a need for county services or a referral to another agency.

The main number and the Citizens Action Center are separate from 911, which handles emergency calls for service and dispatches EMS and fire department teams. Under the 311 concept, 911 services would remain separate, but the others would fold together under one team of employees trained to tackle an array of possible issues.

“It’s a huge increase in customer service if you’re able to call just one number and have most of your issues resolved,” Manatee County spokesman Nicholas Azzara said. “The idea with this one call center is it’s going to be able to address a wide variety of questions, complaints and issues without you having to store a bunch of different numbers in your phone.”

Larry Luh, assistant chief of operations for the Emergency Medical Services Division, said he fields calls about EMS billing, though it’s handled from a different office.

“It’s getting the customer the right resource the first time,” Luh said. “The county’s onto something here.”

Saur emphasized the 311 project is not in any way connected to the Community Paramedic line at 744-3951, which can take non-emergency medical calls from 911. He also said that although EMS might be overwhelmed with calls at times, the 911 system itself is in no way overwhelmed with calls.

The 311 system is being designed to make the access to information easier on the residents.

Although the number called for information might ultimately be 311, Saur said it could be named something different. Initially, the county might set up a number like 747-HELP until the full system is ready to be implemented.

“It’s going to be a slow process to get [the staff] trained,” said Saur, who added that a 311 department manager eventually will be chosen.

County officials say they know it will be a process for residents to learn to use the 311 concept.

Azzara said initially residents will still be able to call county departments directly, but gradually, those calls would be routed to the future 311 call center. A soft launch of the program could include publicizing the change only in certain neighborhoods to test the system. Then, as full rollout of the system occurs, Manatee County will post videos and information on social media and take advantage of other resources, like possibly sending information in 200,000 customers’ utility bills, to educate the public.

Officials also hope to offer a mobile app where customers can report problems or seek information, instead of calling, as well.

Saur said he hopes to have a “soft rollout” of the service in first quarter 2020. Currently, county staff members are researching programs and software to facilitate the process. The county’s upcoming fiscal year 2020 budget has about $56,000 allocated toward the project, primarily for technology.