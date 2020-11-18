Help light the night in Lakewood Ranch

Help us light up the night!

There are few things that can lift a mood better than thousands of twinkling lights shining through the night like a beacon of hope and happiness.

So this year, the Observer is putting together an online holiday lights map to help you navigate to the bright spots in your neighborhood — but we could use your help.

If you see any dazzling displays worthy of notice, please share them with us at YourObserver.com/Holiday-Lights.

We will be adding locations through Dec. 18, so check it out online to organize your own tour of lights, and share it with others. It might be just the thing to make us all feel a little brighter.

Hailey Brown. Courtesy photo.

Artistic turkey takes flight

Students at Kids R Kids were busy Nov. 16 and 17 getting into the spirit of Thanksgiving by making different turkey projects.

While some students made turkeys by painting the body and using fabric for the feathers, Hailey Brown had a different plan.

Brown used paper, popsicle sticks and glitter to disguise her turkey as a colorful butterfly.