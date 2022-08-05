 Skip to main content
Neighbors
Longboat Key

Hayden of 'The Bachelorette' once sold real estate on Longboat Key

The 29-year-old worked for two companies on the island from 2018 into 2019.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Love him or, well, if there was something familiar about Hayden Markowitz, recently deposed from the 19th season of ABC-TV's "The Bachelorette" with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, you might be onto something. 

In fact, check the business card in the file where you keep your home-purchase papers.

He might have sold you your condo. 

The 29-year-old who now lists his occupation on an ABC promotional site as a "leisure executive" (where do we sign up for a gig like that?) worked for two Realtors — Michael Saunders & Co. and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury — on Longboat Key from February 2018 through July 2019. 

His LinkedIn profile now says he's self-employed as CEO of Go 2 Legal Funding LLC.

