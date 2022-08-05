Hayden of 'The Bachelorette' once sold real estate on Longboat Key

Love him or, well, if there was something familiar about Hayden Markowitz, recently deposed from the 19th season of ABC-TV's "The Bachelorette" with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, you might be onto something.

In fact, check the business card in the file where you keep your home-purchase papers.

He might have sold you your condo.

The 29-year-old who now lists his occupation on an ABC promotional site as a "leisure executive" (where do we sign up for a gig like that?) worked for two Realtors — Michael Saunders & Co. and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury — on Longboat Key from February 2018 through July 2019.

His LinkedIn profile now says he's self-employed as CEO of Go 2 Legal Funding LLC.