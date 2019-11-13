 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 2 hours ago

Have you seen this ring?

The custom-made gold engagement ring is believed to be around the Hyatt on Siesta Key.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Beach vacations are meant to be a relaxing, rejuvenating experience. But when a priceless possession is misplaced, a vacation can quickly turn into a hectic affair.

While vacationing on Siesta Key over the first weekend of November, Sarah Darling lost her engagement ring. She said it most likely fell out of her backpack somewhere inside or around the Hyatt Siesta Key Beach, 915 Seaside Drive.

Now home in Montclair, N.J., Darling said that if anyone finds her ring or has any information, they should email her at [email protected].

