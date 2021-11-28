Harbour Walk home tops east Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch area sales at $1.95 million

A home in Harbour Walk topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Travis and Molly Biggs, of Bradenton, sold their home at 544 Fore Drive to Nicholas James Evertsen and Chantel Evertsen, of Bradenton, for $1.95 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,843 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.27 million in 2019.

Riverdale

Bruce Woodruff, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 3601 Hawk Island Drive to Travis and Molly Biggs, of Bradenton, for $1.75 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,462 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,335,000 in 2008.

Jeffrey and Stacey Galiardo, of Maitland, sold their home at 101 41st St. N.E. to Ryan Shim, of Bradenton, for $765,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,383 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2019.

River Club South

McDermott Properties LLC and Utah Street Properties LLC sold the home at 9611 Royal Calcutta Place to Bonnidale Hassler and Holly Hassler, of Bradenton, for $1,399,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,468 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,200,100 in April.

Matthew and Victoria Liddane, of Fletcher, North Carolina, sold their home at 9603 Royal Calcutta Place to Penny Arlene Hubbard and Denny Hubbard, of Bradenton, for $1,175,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2015.

Karen and Colin Ray, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, sold their home at 7535 River Club Blvd. to David Chaput and Edward Gonzalez, trustees, of Bradenton, for $975,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,623 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2016.

Richard Karp and Mary Bissell, of Reno, Nevada, sold their home at 7555 Tori Way to Stacy Haas, of Lakewood Ranch, for $953,100. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2015.

Lake Club

Penny Robinson, trustee, and Thomas Robinson, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 16711 Verona Place to Shirley Barrack, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.3 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $765,500 in 2020.

SD TLC Holdings LLC sold the home at 8351 Pavia Way to Mark and Carol Stephens, of Bradenton, for $1,003,600. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,818 square feet of living area.

Warwick Gardens

Carl and Tamara Zeller, of University Park, sold their home at 7111 Chatsworth Court to James Westby and Sharon Westby, trustees, of University Park, for $1.2 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,093 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $960,000 in July.

Mallory Park

Keith and Allison Jones, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11806 Blue Hill Trail to John Julian and Kenneth Rogers, of Bradenton, for $1.11 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,032 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $825,000 in 2020.

The Sound at Waterlefe

Christopher and Nicola McKenna, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 1 condominium at 1011 Fish Hook Cove to Thomas and Lourdes Hershberger, of Bradenton, for $990,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, two-and-three-half baths, a pool and 4,072 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $441,000 in 2013.

Country Club

Daniel and Kimberly Weidlich sold their home at 7059 Vilamoura Place to Charles Bryant Halsey III and Janice Caryn Halsey, of Lakewood Ranch, for $980,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,876 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $512,000 in 2017.

Margrit Hatt, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7916 Royal Queensland Way to Craig and Andrea Anderson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $952,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,906 square feet of living area.

University Park

David and Esheen Conrad, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7210 Saint Johns Way to Larry Slavin and Leslie Engel Slavin, of Wilton, Connecticut, for $979,900. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2018.

Greyhawk Landing

Kenneth and Jamie Mayeaux sold their home at 333 Blackbird Court to Bruce and Linda Lundell, of Herndon, Virginia, for $800,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,050 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,900 in 2019.

Esplanade

Debra Smith and Toni Pack, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5223 Castello Lane to William and Dawn Contes, of Redington Shores, for $759,900. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,236 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $392,300 in 2013.

Anatoli and Alla Liakhovetski and Leonard and Zhanna Rubanchik, of Boca Raton, sold their home at 12655 Sorrento Way to Marvin Wayne Perry and Rebekkah Perry, of Bradenton, for $684,900. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2018.

Waterfront at Main Street

Boardwalk Vista LLC sold the Unit 1-205 condominium at 10530 Boardwalk Loop to Thomas Boucher and George Naspo, trustees, of Amherst, New Hampshire, for $750,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,467 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,500 in 2018.

Rosedale Highlands

Woodrow and Deborah Ban, trsutees, of Hudson, Ohio, sold the home at 5117 96th St. E. to Barry and Kathryn Burdiak, of Lake Forest, Illinois, for $731,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,482 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2018.

Indigo

Kevin Miller, of Bradenton, sold his home at 13204 Deep Blue Place to Gary Watson, of Bradenton, for $720,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,875 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in March.

Janet Maffei, of Reading, Massachusetts, sold her home at 4204 Midnight Blue Run to Frances Kukla and James Troilo, of Elmwood Park, New Jersey, for $675,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,260 square feet of living area.

Country Creek

Steven and Patricia Angstadt sold their home at 230 147th St. N.E. to Norman Kemble and Lynn Burgess, of Bradenton, for $715,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,898 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $462,000 in 2017.

Riverdale Revised

James and Jeanine Long, of Ellenton, sold their home at 4708 Clipper Drive to Matthew Liwski and Casey Gerlinger, of Bradenton, for $700,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,106 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $489,000 in 2019.

Savanna

Chester and Karen Bartlett, of Bryson City, North Carolina, sold their home at 14308 Carolina Sky Place to Shelley Landgraf, trustee, of Bradenton, for $699,900. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths and 2,842 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $386,300 in 2019.

Mill Creek

Elisa Marcuccio and Ryan Nottingham sold their home at 2007 154th St. E. to Gregory Marino, of Martinsville, New Jersey, for $690,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,942 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2014.

Windward

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 2665 Butterfly Jasmine Trail to Eric and Karen Wolfgang, of Sarasota, for $687,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,560 square feet of living area.

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 2766 Butterfly Jasmine Trail to Ramon and Mayra Aguiar and Josh Darrell Leet and Ana Leet, of Sarasota, for $524,800. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,089 square feet of living area.

Braden Pines

Thomas Hendry, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 10412 Forest Run Drive to Mark and Shannon Reinoehl, of Bradenton, for $665,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area.

River Wind

Jay and Caroline Robertson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 995 River Wind Circle to Benjamin Goldberg and Ooma Rampersad, of Bradenton, for $660,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,722 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

Steven McHenry, of Lake Mary, sold his home at 1243 Tidewater Court to Ingemar Iesberts, of Colton, California, for $650,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $366,700 in 2013.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Phillip O’Nan, of Little Rock, Arkansas, sold his home at 5508 Country Lakes Trail to Norma Jean Sussman-Haman and Herbert Haman III, of Sarasota, for $640,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,374 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,500 in 2013.

River Park at Mote Ranch

Randolph and Jan Ruse, of Wilmington, North Carolina, sold their home at 6104 Palomino Circle to Steven Lee Snyder and Steven Lee Snyder II, of Sarasota, for $625,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,523 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2020.

Greenbrook

Steven and Ashely Burnette sold their home at 14003 Nighthawk Terrace to Brian and Andrea Krawczyk, of Lakewood Ranch, for $620,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,340 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $332,000 in 2019.

Michael and Robin Benson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13368 Purple Finch Circle to Nicholas and Allison Boccaccio, of Lakewood Ranch, for $600,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2015.

Copperlefe

Kimleang Sok and Edward Luke Gillespie, of Bradenton, sold their home at 512 Mimosa Court to Sandra Stevens and Kami Yost, of The Villages, for $615,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 3,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2019.

Arbor Grande

Summer Brook Whitton and Rebecca Rae Whitton, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12315 Perennial Place to Daniel and Hannah Petrilla, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $356,000 in 2020.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Jack and Jaclyn Booker, of Dunlap, Tennessee, sold their home at 5297 Creekside Trail to Ezra and Holly Staley, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,464 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2012.

Henry and Marilyn Boorman sold their home at 5138 Creekside Trail to Charles Cosier and Waddy Thompson, of Sarasota, for $490,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,021 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2004.

Del Webb

Ronald and Joan Wayer, of Venice, sold their home at 17029 Hampton Falls Terrace to Christopher Young and Nancy Brugler, trustees, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,700 in 2019.

Arbor Reserve

Stephen Whitten and A.W. Kay Whitten, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold their home at 5720 Arbor Wood Court to Debra Matocha and James Matocha, trustees, of Buena Vista, Colorado, for $558,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,945 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $332,400 in 2014.

Harmony

William and Gracie Bryant, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, sold their home at 5317 Bentgrass Way to Alexander and Natalya Irlin, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,945 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $357,200 in 2016.

Lydell and Karmen Troyer, of Goshen, Indiana, sold their home at 11435 Spring Gate Trail to Douglas and Brenda Morris, of Bradenton, for $541,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,431 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in April.

Rosedale

Claudia Hauri, of Bradenton, sold her home at 8748 53rd Terrace E. to Albert Riley Jones Jr. and Julie Ann Jones, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2019.

Claire and Robert Powell, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4947 88th St. E. to John and Karen Wilson, of Bradenton, for $502,500. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2017.

Polo Run

Carolina and Joseph Rotundo, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17222 Blue Ridge Place to Spencer and Taylor McPherson, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, for $535,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,027 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2019.

Patricia Jean Maidment and James Myers, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17002 Blue Ridge Place to Jessica and Jarret Kassover, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2018.

Riverwalk

Jason and Stacey Kasch, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7236 Spoonflower Court to Zillow Homes Property Trust for $525,800. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $296,000 in 2014.

Antonio and Giuseppina DiRende, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7104 Spikerush Court to Zillow Homes Property Trust for $505,300. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,975 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $278,000 in 2000.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Karen Cirillo, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, sold the home at 6711 Tailfeather Way to Randall and Corinne Menhart, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,869 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2013.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

Justin Mizell and Christine Marie Mizell sold their Unit B condominium at 1248 Riverscape St. to John Fulgoni, trustee, of Revere, Massachusetts, for $518,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2018.

Ashley Trace at University Place

Karen Lima, trustee, sold the home at 7844 Ashley Circle to Viktor and Tanya Ionashku, of University Park, for $513,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,892 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in 2014.

Miramar

Mervyn and Eileen Hamburg, of Potomac, Maryland, sold their Unit 30 condominium at 8340 Miramar Way to Richard Razabdouski, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,997 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2016.

Del Tierra

Desmond Lindsay, as Personal Representative, sold the home at 15213 Las Olas Place to Brian and Marion Stace, of Bradenton, for $505,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2018.

Lefe Ventures LLC sold the home at 118 Brilliant Bloom Court to Stephen Joseph Miller and Marta Fabiano Miller, of Bradenton, for $484,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2016.

Nivia Aparecida Bonfim Tavares Carvalho and Alexander Pereira do Carmo, of Bradenton, sold their home at 367 Tierra Verde Way to Karen McEvoy, of Bradenton, for $472,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,000 in 2019.

Desoto Lakes

Carolyn Dombroski sold her home at 7911 Conservatory Drive to Michele Karlsberg and Victoria Werner, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $139,000 in 1996.

Tara

Jerome and Barbara Loux sold their home at 6705 Pleasant Hill Road to Jodie and William Lawson, of Bradenton, for $472,100. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,897 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2011.

Gordon and Kathleen Welch, of Lake Suzy, sold their home at 6206 Skyward Court to Cheri Lynn Reaume, of Bradenton, for $459,500. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,875 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2020.

Glenbrooke

Matthew Horak, of Bradenton, sold his home at 8096 Glenbrooke Lane to Tony and Polly Alley, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,175 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,000 in 2014.

Summerfield

Anthony and Iris Comegno, of Bradenton Beach, sold their home at 11207 Coralbean Drive to Keith and Rebekka Valentino, of Bradenton, for $452,100. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,734 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2013.

Heritage Harbour

Rosalie Cuozzo, of Chatham, Massachusetts, sold her home at 7010 Quiet Creek Drive to Marc and Karen Belletsky, of West Granby, Connecticut, for $432,800. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $284,000 in 2017.

Patricia Montgomery, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6626 Willowshire Way to Don and Gloria Ferrara, of Westchase, for $400,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,545 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2017.

Lake Vista Residences

Maurice Charlebois and Jacqueline Charlebois-Bertrand, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit D-305 condominium at 7702 Lake Vista Court to Katheryn Sulkes, of Lakewood Ranch, for $426,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2015.

Peridia

Mary and Benjamin Mansfield, of W. Danville, Vermont, sold their home at 4823 Raintree St. Circle E. to Donald and Gretchen Horan, of Bradenton, for $423,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2018.

Crossing Creek

Steven Mainardi, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6838 44th Terrace E. to Brittany Ann Mancilla and Seath Lauer, of Bradenton, for $422,500. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2010.

Central Park

Justin Tweed and Kristina Worthington, of N. Tonawanda, New York, sold their home at 11613 Griffith Park Terrace to Edward Vaynshteyn and Ryvkina, of Staten Island, New York, for $420,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,100 in 2013.

Silverlake

Dolores Buyes, of Farmingdale, New Jersey, sold her home at 5015 60th Drive E. to Zillow Homes Property Trust for $416,200. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,964 square feet of living area.

Summerfield

Elizabeth Pearce, of Sun City Center, sold her home at 12023 Winding Woods Way to Bradley and Cara Githens, of Lakewood Ranch, for $405,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,200 in 2000.

Woodbrook

Bharat Patel, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4554 Cedar Brush Terrace to Shaileshkumar and Falguni Patel, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $311,300 in 2016.