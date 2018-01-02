Harbor Acres properties sell for $4.55 million

A two-property sale in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stephen and Lisa Knoop sold two properties at 1505 Hillview Drive to Howard and Janice Tibbals, trustees, of Knoxville, Tenn., for $4.55 million. The first was built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,179 square feet of living area. The second was built in 2015, it has one bath and 499 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

La Bellasara

Jon and Konstance Findlay, of Arden, N.C., sold their Unit 9C condominium at 464 Golden Gate Point to Susan Rowntree, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $3.9 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 5,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.2 million in 2006.

Johnson Estate

HB Land Holdings LLC sold the home at 4021 Camino Real to Frederick German Jr., of Canandaigua, N.Y., for $1,666,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,223 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 1999.

Sarah Allen, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1516 Hansen St. to Thomas Pettitt, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,318 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 2003.

Hartsdale

RJJM LLC sold the home at 1943 Morris St. to Christopher Kerr and Dina Kerr, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,545,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,972 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2016.

Q

John Lucas and Ronald Butine, of Sarasota, sold their home at 267 Cosmopolitan Court to Bruce and Roberta Fox, of Sarasota, for $1,537,500. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 4,566 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $846,200 in 2014.

McClellan Park

Richard Rostant and Kathy Stout-Labauve, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 2315 Mietaw Drive to Donald and Hedwig Perry, of Sarasota, for $1,475,000. The first was built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,088 square feet of living area. The second was built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 597 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.56 million in 2015.

The Tower Residences

Richard and Clare Segall, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1201 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Stacy Segall, Jay Webber, Lisa Segall, Allison Frank and Rachel Segall, trustees, of Boston, for $1,164,800. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,751 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.9 million in 2016.

Nichols

Robert and Anne Silverstein sold their home at 1727 Hyde Park St. to Norman and Lizabeth Cavedo, of Sarasota, for $1,155,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2011.

One Hundred Central

Russell Brannon and Sharon Brannon, trustees, sold the Unit G513 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Byron and Deborah Westerfield, of Versailles, Ky., for $795,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,691 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2008.

Cedar Cove

Kendall and Fernedy Sanborn, of Brookhaven, Ga., sold their home at 1850 Roland St. to Nadira Pavon, of Sarasota, for $777,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,241 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2015.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 906 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Richard and Sheila Olin, of Sarasota, for $746,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $681,000 in 2016.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 404 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to David Band, trustee, and Howard and Nancy Cobin, of Sarasota, for $571,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,424 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2007.

One Watergate

Arthur Guilford, trustee, of Tampa, sold the Unit 14 C condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Mitchell Panek, trustee, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $527,500 in 2012.

Carolyn Branthoover, trustee, of Wexford, Pa., sold the Unit 3-F condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Phyllis Rose, of trustee, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,577 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $183,000 in 2000.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

Keith Ravazzoli and Mary Ravazzoli, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 4124 Windemere Place to Thomas Elliott, of Sarasota, for $640,000. The first was built in 1942, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,976 square feet of living area. The second was built in 2014, it has one bedroom, one bath and 672 square feet of living area.

South Highland

Richard and Cathryn Condron, of Summerfield, sold their home at 1833 Worrington St. to Martin Garcia and Leslie Lauritano, of Sarasota, for $605,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,651 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2015.

Le Chateau

William Laughlin and Mary Ellen Laughlin, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 43 condominium at 37 Sunset Drive to Julie Collins, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,066 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2015.

Coral Cove

Ronald and Lisa West, of Fernandino Beach, sold their home at 1829 Pandora Drive to Steven Twigg and Marla Sokol, of Sarasota, for $542,500. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,398 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2015.

Phillippi Gardens

Carol William and Ashley McNeal, of Tallahassee, sold their home at 5551 America Drive to Kathrine and Warren McGregor, of Sarasota, for $514,100. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,003 square feet of living area.

Washington Heights

Sara and Hamid Qayyum, of Oceanside, N.Y., sold their home at 2175 Magnolia St. to Marco Grit and Danielle Van Dooyeweert-Grit, of Sarasota, for $510,500. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,727 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,500 in 2010.

Phillippi Landings

Joseph and Patricia Baggiano, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 405 condominium at 5531 Cannes Circle to Paul and Kimberley Chomiak, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $765,000 in 2006.

Condominium on the Bay

Ying Sun Edmund Wong and In Mei Elizabeth Kuan, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 502 condominium at 888 Boulevard of the Arts to Lelia Palmieri, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2013.

Bayview Acres

Jonathan Anderson and Wayne Seitl, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6744 Ave. B to Donald Nickell, of Sarasota, for $473,200. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,025 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 1994.

W.B. Harvard

Leroy Nichols Jr., of Jonesborough, Tenn., sold his home at 618 Gillespie Ave. to Linda Holland, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1926, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,336 square feet of living area.

1500 State Street

1500 State Street LC sold the Unit 305 condominium at 1500 State St. to Brian and Sheila Serino, of Portsmouth, N.H., for $388,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 733 square feet of living area.

The Landings Carriagehouse

Kristina Von Kessel, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 46 condominium at 1726 S. Kestral Park Way to Julian and Jill Bigden, of Annapolis, Md., for $360,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2007.

Sylvan Shores

Jenifer Rowland, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1121 Sylvan Drive to Marietta Lee, trustee, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,189 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $66,000 in 1993.

The Landings South

Dooclan Ltd. sold the Unit 203 condominium at 1643 Starling Drive to David McFarland, trustee, of Bristol, R.I., for $345,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,500 in 1999.

Dolphin Tower

Peter Tracy and Sherry Tracy, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 11A condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Peter and Jeanine Caufield and Jonathan Caufield, of Sarasota, for $312,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2016.

Palmer Square West

Jozef Verbraeken, of Marlborough, Mass., sold the Unit 1 condominium at 3631 Square West to Kelly McQuiad and Alan Haward, of Ontario, Canada, for $305,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,021 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,900 in 2012.

Castel Del Mare

Mary Charlesworth, of Falmouth, Maine, sold her Unit 305 condominium at 1608 Stickney Point Road to James and Jeanne Mott, of Morning Sun, Iowa, for $290,000. Built in 1975, it has one bedroom, one bath and 800 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2007.

Gulf Gate Woods

Donald and Susan Gibbons sold their home at 2733 Coventry Drive to Elizabeth Cruz, of Sarasota, for $287,500. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,621 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 1993.

Gerald and Gretchen McLaughlin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7517 Swanson Lane to Daniel Paulling, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,247 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $126,000 in 1999.

Florence

Erik Dahl, of Mount Prospect, Ill., sold his home at 5866 Wildwood Ave. to Sharon Ortega, of Germantown, Tenn., for $279,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,585 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $30,000 in 1973.

Gulf Gate

Paul and Ann Hughes, of Birmingham, Ala., sold their home at 6612 Glades Way to Robert Roberts, of Sarasota, for $269,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,279 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $70,500 in 1987.

South Gate

Patrick Thomas, trustee, of Mission Viejo, Calif., David Summerour, Ryan Thomas, of Sarasota, Kyle Thomas, Galena, Ohio, and David Thomas, Delaware, Ohio, sold the home at 2638 Sunnybrook Drive to Cheryl O’Connor and Paul Istock, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,811 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $161,000 in 2012.

Judith Smith, of Richardson, Texas, sold her home at 2621 Goldenrod St. to Alvin and Maria Laughlin, of Sarasota, for $269,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,568 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,000 in 2008.

Sarah Tacheny, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2579 Clematis St. to Robert Strelec, of Memphis, Tenn., for $255,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,707 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,000 in 2002.

Golf View

Keith Kady, Mitchell Kady, Scott Kady and Lisa Hoffman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2740 Belvoir Blvd. to Gideon and Erlinda Baugher, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,625 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Properties

London Sanderling Holdings LLC sold the home at 7808 Sanderling Road to David and Kathleen Nateman, of Coral Gables, for $3.25 million. Built in 1976, it has one bedroom, one bath and 504 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2016.

Cocoanut Bayou

Donald Connelly, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4401 Midnight Pass Road to George Manooshian and Kimberly Barfield, Manooshian, of Sarasota, for $2.6 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,488 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.6 million in 2008.

Hidden Harbor

Brock and Julie Leach sold their home at 5315 Hidden Harbor Road to Tim Nilson, of Sarasota, for $2.5 million. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,098 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.6 million in 2000.

Sara Sands

Venustus Vita Inc. sold the home at 5152 Windward Ave. to Windward 5152 LLC for $1,400,100. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,379 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $687,500 in 2008.

Eva-Maria Kuhlmann, of Baldham, Germany, sold her home at 5046 Windward Ave. to Courtney Bobosky and Lawrence Writt, trustees, of Sarasota, for $747,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,318 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $645,000 in 2009.

Sarasota Beach

Rill Baxter, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5319 Calle De La Siesta to M&R Realty at Mainbraid LLC for $1,065,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, four baths and 2,328 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $107,100 in 1992.

Siesta Beach

Kenneth and Laurie Cruley, of Venice, Calif., sold their home at 519 Venice Lane to James and Stephanie Dragatsis, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,606 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $417,500 in 1997.

Terrace East

Lana and Michael Ashley, of Hayward, Calif., sold their Unit 702 condominium at 5300 Ocean Blvd. to Jeffrey and Deborah Nachtweih, of Novi, Mich., for $875,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2000.

Ocean Beach

Jeanette Gilmore sold the home at 521 Cummings St. to Jay Horowitz and Karen Horowitz, trustees, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,500 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 1988.

Secluded Harbour

Margie Sedacca, trustee, sold the home at 1201 Big Oak Lane to 1201 Big Oak Lane Property Holdings LLC for $655,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1980.

Peppertree Bay

Ruth Bonelli, trustee, of Clair, Pa., sold the Unit 602 condominium at 1200 E. Peppertree Lane to John and Regina Ruthven, of Cincinnati, for $400,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $77,500 in 1978.

Sea Crest Apartments

Thomas and Patricia Packee, of Oconomowoc, Wis., sold their Unit 29 condominium at 1129 Seaside Drive to Michael and Sheila Lewis, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1957, it has one bedroom, one bath and 567 square feet of living area.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5329 Greenbrook Drive to Donald and JoAnne Osborne, of Sarasota, for $1,003,700. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,279 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5341 Greenbrook Drive to Ruben Jorge Lodeiro and Nora Santilli De Lodeiro, of Osprey, for $791,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,525 square feet of living area.

Deer Creek

David and Michele Sherer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4717 White Tail Lane to Jeff and Rosamaria Rosenbaum, trustees, of Sarasota, for $646,000. Built in 1990, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,072 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $621,000 in 2016.

Edward Carlstrom, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8571 Woodbriar Drive to Martin and Joyce Scherrer, of Sarasota, for $537,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $754,000 in 2006.

Silver Oak

Edward and Celeste Lipford sold their home at 8894 Bloomfield Blvd. to Mary Godshalk, of Sarasota, for $639,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in 2009.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 4129 Cascina Way to Mark and Loretta Ackerman, of Sarasota, for $557,600. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,955 square feet of living area.

Isles of Sarasota

Lori Laurin, trustee, sold the home at 5969 Mariposa Lane to George and Leesa Carlin, of Sarasota, for $486,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $423,500 in 2015.

Kia Garnett, of Laurel, Md., sold her home at 5814 Benevento Drive to Susan Berman, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,000 in 2007.

Joel and Denise Aronson, of La Vernia, Texas, sold their home at 2133 Burgos Drive to Margaret Sheppard, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,000 in 2009.

Thomas and Marjorie Thomson, of Edinburgh, Scotland, sold their home at 1943 Burgos Drive to Marina Gustella, of Roma, Italy, for $311,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2008.

million

Janice Berrier sold her home at 7677 Calle Facil to Thomas Ricci Jr., trustee, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,950 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2000.

Mara Villa II

Barbara and Michael Cohen, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 13 condominium at 7381 Regina Royale Blvd. to Robert Rutzen and Heidi Wolf, of Longboat Key, for $430,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,000 in 2003.

Harbour Towne

Lawrence and Kimberly Hayward, of Venice, sold their Unit 110 condominium at 1249 Dockside Place to Frank Emmerling, of Sarasota, for $424,500. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,217 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $397,500 in 2016.

Villagewalk

Camille Yearley, of Pompton Plains, N.J., sold her home at 5807 Helicon Place to Alan and Barbara Ebersole, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2017.

Joyce Otrisal, of Andover, Mass., sold her home at 7538 Quinto Drive to John and Jane Crater, of Sarasota, for $327,500. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,300 in 2004.

Sherman and Helene Marks, of Westborough, Mass., sold their home at 5785 Ivrea Drive to Michael and Ellen Zenke, of W. Hartford, Conn., for $314,500. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2013.

Lakeshore Village

Paul Connolly Jr. sold his Unit 170 condominium at 3940 Wilshire Circle E. to Norman and Nancy Labbe, of Saco, Maine, for $250,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,606 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $167,000 in 2010.

OSPREY

Oaks

Daniel and Jacquelyn O’Dowd, of Boca Grande, sold their home at 221 Osprey Point Drive to Alexander and Virginia McCloskey, of Osprey, for $1.35 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,185,000 in 2015.

Bay Acres

Peter and Roberta Rowan, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 416 Bayshore Drive to Mitchell and Carin Dutton, of Osprey, for $1.15 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,916 square feet of living area.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Richard and Lorraine Gilmore, of Wilmington, Del., sold their home at 185 Windward Drive to Daniel Brost, trustee, of Delavan, Wis., for $635,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,249 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2005.

Thomas and Karyn Kolaski, of Canton, N.C., sold their home at 1533 Buoy Lane to Steve and Amber Meeker, of St. Charles, Mo., for $480,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,600 in 2013.

Barbara and George Weller, of Apollo Beach, sold their home at 122 Yacht Harbor Drive to Kendall Sanborn, of Brookhaven, Ga., for $426,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,038 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,900 in 2013.

Bayside

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 3908 Waypoint Ave. to Rita Hollingsworth and Lawrence Hurd, of Osprey, for $518,200. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,321 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 3972 Waypoint Ave. to David and Elvira Dryer, of Osprey, for $489,600. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,268 square feet of living area.

Willowbend

Margaret Berube, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1309 Thornapple Drive to Jiajun Chen and Teresa Ge, of Osprey, for $342,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,101 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,000 in 2013.

Leann Hetlinger, Personal Representative, and Christine Riendeau, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1311 Thornapple Drive to Craig and Margaret Knepp, of Bradenton, for $327,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,963 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Casey Cove

Donald and Gale Daggett, trustees, of Grahamsville, N.Y., sold the home at 918 Casey Cove Drive to Kenneth and Jennifer Goldstone, of Nokomis, for $737,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,882 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 1992.

Preserve at Mission Valley

Daniel and Polly Hoffend, of Las Vegas, sold their home at 635 Vanderbilt Drive to Thomas Campbell and Lisa Schroer, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,731 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2012.

Calusa Lakes

Stephen Turner and James Turner, trustees, of Uxbridge, Mass., sold the home at 2080 Tocobaga Lane to Steven and Lori Scott, of Nokomis, for $385,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,169 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $567,500 in 2005.