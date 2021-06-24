Harbor Acres home sells for $7.85 million

A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Douglas Secrest and Carmen D’Ambrosio, of Key Biscayne, sold their home at 1333 Vista Drive to John and Carol Bruno, of Sarasota, for $7.85 million. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,844 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.8 million in 2019.

SARASOTA

Southpointe Shores

John and Lori Liguori, of Freedom, New Hampshire, sold their home at 1717 Southpointe Drive to Robert Pappas, of Ft. Myers, for $6.3 million. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, five-and-four-half baths, a pool and 6,883 square feet of living area.

Sapphire Shores

Fred Gerigery, of Douglas, Michigan, sold his home at 335 S. Shore Drive to Klaus Neuhaus, of Duesseldorf, Germany, for $1,675,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,791 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2011.

Top sellers around the area SIESTA KEY Beach Villas at the Oasis 304 Charljack LLC sold the Unit 304S2 condominium at 304 Calle Miramar to Joleigh Enterprises LLC for $1,831,000. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,236 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.36 million in 2018. PALMER RANCH Turtle Rock Vincent Grillo, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4897 Sabal Lake Circle to Martin and Kathleen Finn, of Sarasota, for $557,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,120 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2006. OSPREY Spanish Point Shores Heather Davis, of Osprey, sold her home at 223 Palmetto Ave. to Donald and Brandi Day, of Boca Raton, for $3 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,820 square feet of living area. NOKOMIS Sorrento South Roberta Rusco and Jason Rusco, trustees, of Valparaiso, sold the home at 482 Bellini Circle to Robert Macklin, of Nokomis, for $720,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,175 square feet of living area. It sold for $237,000 in 1990.

Desota Park

Charles Vaughn Strimlan and Janet Milliken sold their home at 1846 Datura St. to Billy Pullman Jr., trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.59 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,145,000 in 2015.

Morton Terrace

Charles and Colleen Maguire sold their home at 1623 Floyd St. to David and Susan Gorin, of Sarasota, for $1.56 million. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,635 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2015.

Kelly Andrus, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1654 Prospect St. to WRI Capital Group Inc. for $865,000. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,667 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2016.

Harbor View on Golden Gate Point

Michael Post sold his Unit 503 condominium at 650 Golden Gate Point to Alice Gingles Sample, of Sarasota, for $1,425,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,837 square feet of living area. It sold for $787,500 in 2010.

The Condominium on the Bay

Kenneth Salazar, trustee, and Gayle Martinez, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 7 condominium at 914 Blvd. of the Arts to Mandy LLC for $1.1 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It sold for $219,000 in 1990.

Q

JEBCO Ventures LLC sold the home at 259 Cosmopolitan Court to Saul and Debra Landesberg, of Sarasota, for $975,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,588 square feet of living area.

Indian Beach

Bay Shore Cottages LLC sold two properties at to Daniel Patrick Johnson JR. and Ekaterina Pavlovna Kroupnik, of Truckee, California, for $949,000. The first property was built in 1939, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 810 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1939, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. They sold for $545,700 in 2017.

Seminole Heights

Rose Lynette Mancuso, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1618 Loma Linda St. to Leslie Loftus, of Sarasota, for $925,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,494 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2014.

Weber

Andrew Owens Jr., of Sarasota, sold his home at 2040 Alameda Ave. to TYG4 LLC for $870,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,200 in 1986.

Valencia Rosemary Place Townhomes

Grant Castilow and Tracee Murphy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1285 Blvd. of the Arts to John Carey Barney and Janice Seman Barney, of Sarasota, for $830,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,146 square feet of living area. It sold for $543,100 in 2017.

Badger Heights

FP Silversands LLC sold the home at 1219 Osprey Ave. to Terrance Banicki and Heidi Shantz Banicki, of Decatur, Illinois, for $829,900. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,938 square feet of living area. It sold for $735,000 in April.

1350 Main Residential

Albert and Carmel Scafati, of Osprey, sold their Unit 1401 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Arthur and Christine Friedman, of Sarasota, for $810,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,364 square feet of living area. It sold for $615,000 in 2017.

Jaclyn Kim Brunckhorst sold the Unit 704 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Debra Thuet, of Ontario, Canada, for $700,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $533,500 in 2019.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

John and Teri Pflugner sold their home at 8187 Gabanna Drive to Richard Russo and Margaret Rita Russo, trustees, of Westport, Connecticut, for $799,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,313 square feet of living area. It sold for $662,500 in 2016.

Terry Cullen LLC sold the home at 8275 Varenna Drive to Soad Guirguis, of Rocky River, Ohio, for $501,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It sold for $461,300 in 2020.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 224 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Susan Schaen, of Sarasota, for $795,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2010.

Hudson Harbour

Helen Feiner, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 209 condominium at 800 Hudson Ave. to Mary Cademartori, of Sarasota, for $760,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2008.

Alinari

William Lapp and Gerald and Joellyn Laurie sold their Unit 1111 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Michael and Kathryn Diminick, of Lynchburg, Virginia, for $751,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2007.

Deborah Church Franks, trustee, of Indian Springs, Alabama, sold the Unit 603 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Brigitte Spiro, trustee, of Sarasota, for $697,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2019.

John Godshall, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 806 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Seema Gupta, of Burlington, Massachusetts, for $525,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,310 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2012.

The Osprey Avenue Subdivision

Dale Kennedy Hall and Laurel Krikorian Hall, of Jupiter, sold their home at 635 Ohio Place to Jody Kashden, of Sarasota, for $715,000. Built in 1925, it has four bedrooms, one bath and 1,302 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2016.

Bay View Acres

Gordon and Nancy Shonka, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6719 Ave. B to Robert McDonald and Leonie Eva McDonald, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,454 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 1990.

Windemere Place

Ellen Strahlman, of Marco Island, sold her home at 4212 Windemere Place to Randall Joseph Farley and Stephanie Leigh Strahlman, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,794 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2015.

Cottage Walk

Otis Bourgeois Jr. sold the Unit 8 condominium at 1828 Hawkins Court to Matthew James Kotlik, of Sarasota, for $641,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,805 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2009.

Baywinds Estates

Barbara White, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1659 Baywinds Lane to Trevor Scott Edwards and Michele Rees Edwards, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, for $580,200. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,111 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2005.

Regency House

Lawrence Nortrup, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 501 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Joseph Trautman and Karen Bush, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,855 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2011.

Granada

David Pallister, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3519 Jacinto Court to Martin Walter Melendrez and Tracy Rae Melendrez, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, for $545,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,374 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2014.

Oyster Bay East

Ringling Property Fund II LLC sold the home at 1914 Hillsdale Place to Brian and Candice Partie, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,596 square feet of living area. It sold for $357,500 in 2015.

Bellflower Gardens

Gregory and Sherry Strickland, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4250 Forbes Trail to Amanda and James Dotten, of North Port, for $525,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,864 square feet of living area. It sold for $79,000 in 1992.

Alfred Park

Joseph and Laura Lucas sold their home at 2541 Hyde Park St. to Dana Beth Ott, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2015.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Jennifer Topjun, trustee, and Charles Kevin Power Jr. sold the home at 3259 Pine Valley Drive to April Upchurch, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2011.

Ringling Boulevard

Marilyn Tipton and Charles Donn Tipton, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2556 Ringling Blvd. to Richard and Janet Goddard, of Sarasota, for $490,000. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,858 square feet of living area. It sold for $89,000 in 1997.

Inwood Park

Karen Hoovler, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1823 Fifth St. to Laura Schleussner Forne, trustee, of Sarasota, for $482,300. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 896 square feet of living area. It sold for $130,000 in 2011.

Natalie Boyd, of Sarasota, sold the home at 516 N. Osprey Ave. to Osprey SRQ LLC for $400,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2006.

Pelican Cove

Francis Conway, of Osprey, sold his Unit 267 condominium at 1510 Pelican Point Drive to Xing Chen and Lin Ma, of Fairfield, Connecticut, for $456,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2012.

Renaissance

Carol Fan, trustee, of W. Palm Beach, sold the Unit 1403 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Marie Bishop, trustee, of Dallas, Georgia, for $455,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 970 square feet of living area. It sold for $337,500 in 2017.

Gulf Gate East

Shawn and Jennifer O’Malley, of Lemont, Illinois, sold their home at 4174 Kingston Way to Ilana Raynes, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,967 square feet of living area. It sold for $357,000 in 2017.

Valencia Terrace

Thomas McCarthy and Carrie Benes sold two properties at 1627 Cocoanut Ave. to Lawrence Reid and Billy and Barbara Little, of Sarasota, for $437,500. The first property was built in 1916, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 438 square feet of living area.

The 101

Seymour Sherr, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 10-D condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Glenn Thomas Good Jr., of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,220 square feet of living area. It sold for $50,000 in 2010.

South Gate

Jessica Chavez, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2805 Satsuma Drive to Jake Combe, of Lakewood Ranch, for $406,300. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,765 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2019.

JEFF 1 LLC sold the home at 2414 Foster Lane to CPI/Amherst SFR Program II Owner LLC for $380,900. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,279 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2020.

Kathy Ann Clark and Julia Clark, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2105 Tetlow Place to Alexandra Catena and Sebastian Behan, of Sarasota, for $377,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,092 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2018.

Mong Corp. sold the home at 2306 Juniper Place to Next One Homes LLC for $365,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,259 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,900 in 2017.

South Gate Manor

Russell Justin and Janis Bulger sold their home at 3319 Rose St. to Mark Anstead and Glenn Anstead, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,808 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate

MAG Properties Inc. sold the home at 3381 Markridge Road to Tania Fajardo Medina and Nixon Cano Pinzon, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,807 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2020.

Ryeva Properties LLC sold the home at 3342 Markridge Road to William Frederick Salminen Jr., of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,759 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2010.

Rustic Lodge

Phyllis Deninger and Peter Charles Deninger, of High Springs, sold their home at 2567 Temple St. to Nicole Defez and Marcos Defez, of Littleton, Colorado, for $365,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $80,000 in 1997.

Weslo Willows

Darrell Miller, of Venice, sold his home at 3935 Shade Ave. to Leonid and Oksana Zherebnenko, of Battle Ground, Washington, for $362,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,580 square feet of living area.

Bellflower Gardens

Landz Management & Consulting LLC sold the home at 2706 Monterey St. to Aldo Wilson, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,598 square feet of living area. It sold for $221,000 in 2020.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Key

Gary and Jeannie McDermott, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 4173 Shell Road to Penelope Jane Forshaw and Thomas Forshaw IV, of Charlotte, North Carolina, for $5 million. The first property was built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,496 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 600 square feet of living area. They sold for $2.7 million in 2018.

Sarasota Beach

WTEM 640-642 LLC sold the home at 640 Calle Del Otono to Stellar Beach Properties LLC for $2.2 million. Built in 2008, it has six bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.45 million in 2015.

George De Pero, of Sarasota, sold his home at 719 Avenida Del Norte to Glen Russ Gerson and Man-Li Gerson, of Malibu, California, for $1.35 million. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,957 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 1993.

George and Barbara McLain, of Sarasota, sold their home at 311 Island Circle to Paul and Brenda Croisdale, of Phoenix, for $1.19 million. Built in 1953, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,146 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2014.

Krieger and Judy Henderson, of Cincinnati, sold their home at 656 Avenida De Mayo to Robert McGrath and Michelle Paige-McGrath, of Sarasota, for $865,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,642 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2009.

Thomas Dart, of Sarasota, sold his home at 262 Island Circle to Joseph and Wendy Kessiak, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,861 square feet of living area. It sold for $85,000 in 1983.

Sara Sands

Warm Places LLC sold the home at 5129 Sandy Cove Ave. to Carol Lee Massie-Givan and Nancy Massie, of Castle Rock, Colorado, for $1,895,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,823 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,425,000 in 2020.

Mira-Mar

Dean and Susan Maggio, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1223 Mandalay Point Lane to James Dolan, of Foster City, California, for $1.7 million. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,156 square feet of living area. It sold for $880,000 in 2002.

Siesta Villas

Philip Edwards sold the Unit A condominium at 436 Canal Road to Randy Scianna and Kim-Anh Nguyen, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1.39 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,756 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2017.

Bay Island Park

Alita Services LLC sold the home at 3446 W. Anglin Drive to Christopher and Linda Derrow, of Westerville, Ohio, for $1,385,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,072 square feet of living area. It sold for $680,000 in 2018.

Revised Siesta

Stephen and Reva Scalione, of Sarasota, sold their home at 319 Ogden St. to John and Paige Krusoe, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,432 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2010.

Gulf and Bay Club

Christopher Tribelli, trustee, and Karen Tomadjoglou, of Nokomis, sold the Unit 608 condominium at 5790 Midnight Pass Road to Dennis and Natalie Hartunian, of Scottsdale, Arizona, for $1,255,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2002.

Siesta Isles

Matthew Alan Sauer sold his home at 5533 Shadow Lawn Drive to David Lee Simpson, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2019.

Siesta’s Bayside

Frank Davis sold his home at 718 Birdsong Lane to Krab Holdings LLC for $1.2 million. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,370 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2014.

Whispering Sands

Kelli Allen, trustee, of Carmel, Indiana, sold the Unit 1205 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to Charles Alan Pue and Kelley Suzanne Hannan, of Siesta Key, for $1.2 million. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2009.

Timothy Lynch, trustee, of Morgan Hill, California, sold the Unit 305 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to Harley Broe and Nancy Knott, of Seattle, for $829,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $39,500 in 1973.

Marie Weaver and Melanie Barnett, trustees, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 199 Whispering Sands Drive to Donna Pfaff, trustee, of Lexington, Kentucky, for $475,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $120,000 in 1997.

Midnight Cove

Samuel Petersheim Jr., of Sarasota, sold his Unit 310 condominium at 6342 Midnight Pass Road to Salty Seas Siesta LLC for $1,125,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 852 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.23 million in 2005.

The Terrace

Lee and Margaret Valenta sold their Unit 102 condominium at 5400 Ocean Blvd. to Clyde Allen Purmort III, trustee, of Sarasota, for $982,500. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 936 square feet of living area.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Stephen Findlay, as Personal Representative, of Erie, Pennsylvania, sold the Unit 300 condominium at 6234 Midnight Pass Road to Corada LLC for $965,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,206 square feet of living area. It sold for $73,800 in 1979.

John and Marilee Green, of North Port, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 6208 Midnight Pass Road to Juan and Martha Pereira, of Katy, Texas, for $869,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $177,500 in 1988.

Boca Siesta

David and Jennifer Stewart, of Suffolk, Virginia, sold their Unit 405 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to Robert McElwee and Kimberly Elliott, of Aurora, Ohio, for $800,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2020.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Mark and Allison McCarthy, of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH25 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Kenneth and Diane Von Schnase, of S. Elgin, Illinois, for $797,500. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,987 square feet of living area. It sold for $545,000 in 2017.

Jaideep Hingorani and Debrani Chaudhuri, of Punta Gorda, sold their Unit 531 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Richard and Jill Wedinger, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2016.

Our House at the Beach

James Roger Ronk, trustee, and Robert Ronk, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the Unit B-203 condominium at 1055 Beach Road to Joseph and Gabrielle Tahan, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It sold for $134,000 in 1984.

Sea Village

Mary Hock, trustee, of Siesta Key, sold the Unit M-1 condominium at 4660 Ocean Blvd. to Christopher Hock, of San Francisco, for $700,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,645 square feet of living area. It sold for $595,000 in 2003.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

Daniel and Christine Byrne, trustees, of Frankfort, Illinois, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 5961 Midnight Pass Road to Jonathan Joachim and Kelly Nebesnak, of Montville, New Jersey, for $615,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $431,500 in 2014.

Siesta Key Harbor Condominium Apartments

Valerie Griest, of Nokomis, sold her Unit 403 condominium at 1350 N. Portofino Drive to Carl and Donna Guarino, of Bradenton, for $605,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,030 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 1998.

Turtle Bay

James and Sheila Ryan, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 404-B condominium at 8735 Midnight Pass Road to JABN Properties LLC for $595,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 1984.

Tortuga Beach

Michael and Jana Sheppard sold their Unit 405 condominium at 8710 Midnight Pass Road to Angela Maritato-D’Angelo, trustee, of Aurora, Illinois, for $595,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2017.

Sunrise Cove

Anthony and Sylvia Kostopoulos, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, sold their Unit 400 condominium at 8897 Midnight Pass Road to Torsten and Paula Gerwien, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,228 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 1996.

Bay Tree Club

Young’s Holdings Inc. sold the Unit 501 condominium at 8630 Midnight Pass Road to Christopher and Gretchen Davis, of Riverview, for $400,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,160 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 1992.

Beach Club of Siesta Key

FL Beach Club Siesta LLC sold the Unit 102C condominium at 6732 Sarasea Circle to MML Enterprise Holdings #2 LLC for $400,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 744 square feet of living area.

The Inlet

Mary Anne Gavin-Sotak, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, sold her Unit 19 condominium at 9200 Midnight Pass Road to Sandra McIntyre and Kenneth McIntyre, of Petersburg, Michigan, for $375,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 895 square feet of living area. It sold for $127,000 in 1997.

Siesta Harbor

John Sagan, of W. Hempstead, New York, sold his Unit 203 condominium at 1250 N. Portofino Drive to Maria and Edward Bankemper, of Venice, for $355,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It sold for $114,500 in 1992.

PALMER RANCH

The Hamptons

Kevin and Anita Pestian, of Weirton, West Virginia, sold their home at 5189 Highbury Circle to Vern and Sheryl Dresser, of Sarasota, for $516,400. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,831 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2014.

Vineyards of Silver Oak

Kim Taylor and Christine Makarewicz sold their home at 5100 Cantabria Crestto Paula Gazeley and Daryl Daily, of Wynantskill, New York, for $515,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,025 square feet of living area.

Turtle Rock

Kathie Yakopovich, of Pittsburgh, sold her home at 8600 Great Meadow Drive to Philip Becker and Margaret Becker, trustees, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,183 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2007.

Isles of Sarasota

Sandro Spinelli and Vanessa Amato, of Quebec, Canada, sold their home at 6101 Granaway Court to Michael Scott Thomas and Kristi Lee Thomas, of Grafton, Ohio, for $510,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,907 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2019.

Villagewalk

Beatrice True, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 5552 Octonia Place to Jennifer Crane, trustee, of Flat Rock, North Carolina, for $467,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2014.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Alan Steacy, of Framingham, Massachusetts, sold the home at 9587 Knightsbridge Circle to Andrew Ness and Peter Gillis, of Ontario, Canada, for $420,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,781 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 1998.

OSPREY

Oaks I

ABC Family LLC sold the home at 497 Webbs Cove to Emilio Richard Torres and Danielle Theresa Torres, of Osprey, for $1.3 million. Built in 1992, it has eight bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $687,800 in 2015.

Oaks II

Timothy Turnbull, of Ontario, Canada, sold his home at 210 Saint James Park to Steven and Eileen Geier, of Osprey, for $950,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,254 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2016.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Clinton Cox, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1205 Lost Creek Court to William Iger, of Bellmore, New York, for $885,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,116 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $567,500 in 2019.

Bay Pointe Vista III

James and Sharon Turnbull, of Osprey, sold their Unit 504 condominium at 242 Hidden Bay Drive to Marianne and John Nimons, of Osprey, for $715,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,100 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2016.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Joseph and Susan Henderson, of Osprey, sold their Unit 602 condominium at 393 N. Point Road to Albert and Carmel Scafati, of Osprey, for $699,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2016.

Bay Oaks Estates

Marcus and Nikosha Orchard, of Carmel, Indiana, sold their home at 619 Oak River Court to Veronica and Wesley Gagnelius, of Osprey, for $531,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,047 square feet of living area. It sold for $258,000 in 2011.

Bel-Air

Dolores Coyle, of Sarasota, sold her home at 219 Burney Road to Zhixin Wang, of Osprey, for $516,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,717 square feet of living area. It sold for $197,600 in 2002.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

James and Gloria Champer, of Osprey, sold their home at 804 Placid Lake Drive to Luong and Vancac Nguyen, of Osprey, for $480,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,364 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2002.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Mary Maccdonio, trustee, of Venice, sold the Unit 401 condominium at 401 N. Point Road to Howard and Elizabeth Ruddell, of Osprey, for $469,900. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2012.

NOKOMIS

Mission Valley Estates

Robert Pluer sold the home at 1480 Mackintosh Blvd. to Michael and Ann D’Addio, of Nokomis, for $703,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,700 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2000.

Carney’s

Michael Roche and Karen Roche, of The Villages, sold their home at 521 Indiana Ave. to Thomas and Lori Paull, of Nokomis, for $425,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,365 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,900 in 2016.