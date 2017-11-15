Handle with care

When three squirrel babies fell from a tree Nov. 1 in Cristina Dawson's yard, she knew her neighbor, Mill Creek's Kathy Banks, would know what to do.

Banks, who has a history of rescuing animals, began caring for the babies, who now are getting bottles of formula every four hours, in addition to munching on mangos, carrots, broccoli and peanuts. Banks said the babies are about 8 weeks old, and she'll return them to the wild when they are about 13 weeks old and able to produce enough body heat naturally to stay warm.

"I just do it," she said of caring for the animals.