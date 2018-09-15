Guy Harvey visits Sarasota store

World-renowned artist and conservationist Guy Harvey made a guest appearance Sept. 15 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, as the store celebrated its grand opening at The District at University Town Center shopping area.

Harvey spent two hours chatting with customers and signing autographs.

“We’ve had a long working relationship with Dick’s,” Harvey said. “My brand has been around for over 30 years. We basically invented wearable fish art. We depend on the customers for their support. It’s important to stay in touch with supporters.”

A portion of all Guy Harvey merchandise sales benefit the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, a nonprofit that conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the environment.

Dick's Sporting Goods celebrated the opening with a portable bass aquarium display in the parking lot, special sales and other festivities.

For more information about Guy Harvey, visit guyharvey.com. For information on Dick’s Sporting Goods, visit dickssportinggoods.com.