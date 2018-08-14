 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 7 hours ago

Gussins delight in Authors Night

Oceanview Publishing owners Bob and Patricia Gussin attended a fundraising event in New York Aug. 11.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Oceanview Publishing owners and Longboat Key residents Bob and Patricia Gussin attended “Authors Night with the East Hampton Library” on Aug. 11, a benefit for the library. Patricia Gussin signed copies of her latest book “Come Home” while there. Authors Night was attended by local residents, philanthropists, celebrities and tourists in Amagansett, N.Y. Approximately 2,500 guests enjoyed cocktails, wine and met some of their favorite authors. Actor Alec Baldwin was the event’s founding honorary chairman.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

