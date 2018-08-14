Gussins delight in Authors Night

Oceanview Publishing owners and Longboat Key residents Bob and Patricia Gussin attended “Authors Night with the East Hampton Library” on Aug. 11, a benefit for the library. Patricia Gussin signed copies of her latest book “Come Home” while there. Authors Night was attended by local residents, philanthropists, celebrities and tourists in Amagansett, N.Y. Approximately 2,500 guests enjoyed cocktails, wine and met some of their favorite authors. Actor Alec Baldwin was the event’s founding honorary chairman.