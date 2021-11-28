Gulfside Road home sells for $6.3 million

A home in Sleepy Lagoon tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Dennis and Sandra Herr, trustees, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, sold the home at 6553 Gulfside Road to Donda Mullis, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $6,304,200. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,201 square feet of living area.

Bird Key

David and Jennifer Marley, trustees, sold the home at 475 E. Royal Flamingo Drive to Amy and Paul Lidsky, of Sarasota, for $5 million. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,316 square feet of living area.

Bonaire at Longboat Key

Jeremy Paul Seed, Francesca Vecchio-Wright and John Frederick Hanbidge, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 8 condominium at 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul Seed, of Ontario, Canada, for $3.5 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.5 million in April.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Paul Bier, trustee, of W. Orange, New Jersey, sold the Unit A-503 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Bruce and Terry Creighton, of Ontario, Canada, for $1.6 million. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 1990.

Beachplace

Paul LaBelle, of Waverly, Pennsylvania, sold his Unit 304 condominium at 1125 Gulf of Mexico Drive to DEBTOM LLC for $850,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 1986.

Inn on the Beach

FP Silver Sands LLC sold the Unit 3204 condominium at 230 Sands Point Road to Christopher Spray and James McVay, trustees, of Great Bend, Kansas, for $740,000. Built in 1982, it has one bedroom, one bath and 640 square feet of living area. It sold for $533,000 in 2020.

LBK5101 LLC sold the Unit 5101 condominium at 250 Sands Point Road to FP Silver Sands LLC for $625,000. Built in 1982, it has one bedroom, one bath and 716 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2019.

Pelican Harbour Beach Club

Linda Krause, trustee, of Naperville, Illinois, sold the Unit A-1 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Grant Lawrence Smith and Renee Tallman Smith, of Alameda, California, for $665,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,636 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 1996.

Lido Towers

John and Brigitte Wos, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 313 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to LIDORANCH.COM LLC for $633,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2016.

Beach Harbor Club

Ernest and Cynthia Withers, of Bradenton, sold their Unit C-304 condominium at 3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Yury Linetsky, of Longboat Key, for $400,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,046 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2016.

Colleen Landaiche, trustee, of Kingston, Tennessee, sold the Unit B-306 condominium at 3804 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Anne Comerford, of Longboat Key, for $399,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,007 square feet of living area. It sold for $86,000 in 1997.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

James Martina, trustee, of Centennial, Colorado, sold the Unit 21 condominium at 669 Spanish Drive N. to David and Lisa Salzberg, of Millburn, New Jersey, for $360,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,087 square feet of living area. It sold for $78,000 in 1991.