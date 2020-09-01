Gulf of Mexico Drive home sells for $3.7 million

A home on Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Sunset Point Home LLC sold the home at 4051 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Connie Gregory Judge, of Louisville, Ky., for $3.7 million. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,648 square feet of living area. It sold for $889,000 in 1999.

Bird Key

Stanley and Jennifer Miska sold their home at 623 N. Owl Drive to Stephen and Christeena Calkins, of Tampa, for $2.2 million. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,633 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2012.

Country Club Shores

Stephen Madva and Denise Creedon sold their home at 541 Bowspirit Lane to Janusz and Anna Wolaniuk, of Longboat Key, for $1.7 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,418 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,475,000 in 2012.

Longboat Key LLC sold the home at 548 Spinnaker Lane to Trading Waves FL LLC for $1.26 million. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,038 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,065,000 in 2005.

Edward Roche, of Cohasset, Mass., sold his home at 513 Yawl Lane to Clyde Thomas, of Longboat Key, for $1.2 million. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,346 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.15 million in 2018.

Emerald Harbor Revised

Janet Weiss, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 780 Emerald Harbor Drive to Lane Smith and Jennifer Smith, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $1,215,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,350 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 1998.

Winding Oaks

Holly Glass, trustee, and Johannes Grent, of Washington, D.C., sold the Unit 5 condominium at 3409 Winding Oaks Drive to David Camp, of Midland, Mich., for $1,042,500. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2016.

Grand Bay II

Thomas and Sandra Finnegan, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 224 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to Thomas Christopher McLaughlin Jr. and Brandi Graves Smith McLaughlin, of Lakeland, for $940,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area.

The Players Club

Pratap and Sunita Chavan, trustees, of Dayton, Ohio, sold the Unit 105 condominium at 1465 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kevin Kroeger and Viki Kroeger, trustees, of W. Chester, Ohio, for $795,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,793 square feet of living area. It sold for $504,000 in 2013.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Robert and Nancy Goldsmith, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 811 condominium at 811 Bayport Way to John Nicholas and Patricia Nicholas, trustees, of Wellsville, N.Y., for $660,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2015.

Belinda Hudmon, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 807 condominium at 807 Bayport Way to James and Maria Harrison, of Englewood, for $445,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,370 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2018.

Inn on the Beach

Harigovind Singh, of White Plains, N.Y., sold his Unit 4101 condominium at 240 Sands Point Road to Edward and Tanya Colagreco, of Monmouth Beach, N.J., for $633,900. Built in 1982, it has one bedroom, one bath and 732 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2018.

John Mertens, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, and Alexandra Mertens, of Seattle, sold their Unit 3204 condominium at 230 Sands Point Road to FP Silver Sands LLC for $533,000. Built in 1982, it has one bedroom, one bath and 640 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2002.

Islands West

Barbara Kew, trustee, of Carmel, Ind., sold the Unit 2-C condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Saira Investments LLC for $600,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area.

Windward Bay

Andrew and Mariann Puszkar, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 4900 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph and Michelle Stanziani, of Wesley Chapel, for $545,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2016.

Fairway Bay II

Nicholas and Maureen Florio, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 1901 condominium at 2008 Harbourside Drive to Gabriel Enrique Iriarte and Donna Marie Iriarte, of College Park, Md., for $460,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,135 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2004.

Pelican Harbour Beach Club

Jeffrey King and Deborah Jo Carey King, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit E-1 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Indiana University Foundation Inc. for $415,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2002.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Michael Walsh and Karen Cop, of Biltmore Lake, N.C., sold their Unit 14 condominium at 613 Spanish Drive N. to Alexander Chater and Ruth Burnett, of Longboat Key, for $380,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,089 square feet of living area. It sold for $297,500 in 2017.

Ethel Nelson Vacha, of Willard, Ohio, sold her Unit 4 condominium at 533 Spanish Drive N. to Adrienne Scott and William Anderson, of Longboat Key, for $217,500. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,009 square feet of living area.

Whitney Beach

Daved Rosensweet, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 160 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gayle Ann Underwood and Ricky Stempfley, trustees, of Hamilton, Ohio, for $380,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,377 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2000.

Mary Ann Haines, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit 137 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul and Jamie Lynn Stern, of Raleigh, N.C., for $210,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2013.

Lido Ambassador

Alice Carlson, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 504 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Milandinka Vucic, of St. Petersburg, for $340,000. Built in 1978, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,000 in 1983.

Cedars East

Kirk Alan Studzinski and Johanna Sue Studzinski, trustees, of Paducah, Ky., sold the Unit 13 condominium at 519 Forest Way to Dreama Walton and BJ Forest Howell, of Colorado Springs, Colo., for $333,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2014.

Silver Sands

James and Roberta Saloga, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 258 condominium at 5841 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Colin Trethewey and Cynthia Edwards, of Riverview, for $325,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 520 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2016.

Sutton Place

Diane Elizabeth Yoder, of Norwalk, Conn., sold her Unit T-28 condominium at 589 Sutton Place to Eileen O’Connor, of Riverside, Calif., for $310,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2017.

Longboat Arms

Michel and Irma Rousset, of Rockville, Md., sold their Unit 107-D condominium at 3330 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Virginia Low, trustee, of Granite Bay, Calif., for $300,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,106 square feet of living area. It sold for $85,500 in 1992.

Beach Harbor Club

Mark and Peggy Boyer sold their Unit E-305 condominium at 3808 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Laurie Ann Escamilla and Kathleen Anne Escamilla, of Wolcott, Conn., for $235,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 721 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2018.