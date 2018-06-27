Ground broken on BLVD project in Sarasota's Rosemary District

Work is now underway on BLVD, an 18-story condominium under construction in downtown Sarasota’s Rosemary District.

The tower will stand 18 stories.

Ground was broken Monday, June 26 at 1224 Boulevard of the Arts. The property is on the corner of Tamiami Trail.

The 18-story tower, with views of downtown, Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, will feature 49 units ranging from 3,550 square feet to 5,400 square feet. Units will sell between $1.5 million and $5 million.

Amenities include a rooftop pool, with a sun deck and outdoor kitchen; fire pit, cabanas and lounge areas. The first level of the tower will feature a wine cellar and restaurant.

“As an architect and a developer, I understand the importance of working with professionals that embrace collaborative teamwork,” said Kevin Daves, CEO and owner of Core Development Inc., the project’s developer. “The BLVD is the first project that I’ve developed in which I hired one firm to address all facets of design and engineering. Stantec performed in a seamless and productive manner during the design phases to create a spectacular building for our BLVD condominium buyers.”