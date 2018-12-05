Grosvenor Gardens home tops sales at $857,500

A home in Grosvenor Gardens topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Dolores Benevento, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8330 Grosvenor Court to Michael Sanders, of Bradenton, for $857,500. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,462 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,075,000 in 2014.

Country Club Village

Michael and Ana Plechy, of Lakewood Ranch sold their home at 7226 Ashland Glen to Michael Defferding and Sharon Defferding, trustees, of Annandale, Va., for $762,500. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,203 square feet of living area.

Alexander Schwarzbauer, of Lakewood Ranch, and Carolyn Schwarzbauer, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6802 Dominion Lane to Dalen and Marlo Reyes, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,882 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2012.

Deborah Henderson and Myles Johns, of Duette, sold their home at 7030 Kingsmill Court to James and Amy Athey, of Lakewood Ranch, for $723,700. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,007 square feet of living area.

Carl and Dorothy Hultine, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 12010 Thornhill Court to Jeffrey Diemand and Jane Scully, of Chicago, for $390,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,859 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Neal Netherwood, of Ashland, Va., sold his home at 7817 Valderrama Way to Paula Tiesi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $692,500. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,472 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $635,000 in 2015.

Carole Hart, trustee, and Diane Tufaro, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7126 Callander Cove to William and Kathleen Dillon, of Lakewood Ranch, for $510,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,469 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $538,700 in 2016.

Arthur and Ruby Curtis, trustees, sold the home at 14419 Whitemoss Terrace to James and Sue Tankersley, of Lakewood Ranch, for $475,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,202 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,500 in 2013.

River Club South

Brady Pedler sold his home at 7656 Harrington Lane to Falin and Sarah McMellon, of Bradenton, for $675,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,938 square feet of living area.

Tara

Matthew and Rachel Wells, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7003 Chickasaw Bayou Road to Wensheng Hu, of Bradenton, for $519,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,174 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2015.

Judy Rowe sold her home at 5943 Wingspan Way to Jon and Patricia Neporadny, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,281 square feet of living area.

Heritage Harbour

Thomas and Peggy Ryan sold their home at 7415 Heritage Grand Place to Nedra Clark, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $439,000 in 2010.

Nadine Murphy-Bolf, of Quebec, Canada, sold the home at 122 Sweet Tree St. to Melanie Smart and John Rainey, trustees, of Mendon, Mass., for $360,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,500 in 2014.

Terry and Maria Sine, of Bradenton, sold their home at 135 River Enclave Court to DE Property Holdings LLC for $310,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,062 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,900 in 2007.

Jorik Hatlegjerde, of Raadal, Norway, sold his home at 106 Babbling Brook Run to John Gough and Deborah Shuck, of Venice, for $225,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,559 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,000 in 2015.

Wilton Crescent

Michael Levandowski and April Krajeski, of Vineyard Haven, Mass., sold their home at 7829 Wilton Crescent Circle to Mark and Kathy Creighton, of Findlay, Ohio, for $505,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,227 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $472,000 in 2005.

River Place

Dev and Diane Pathak, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7076 74th St. Circle E. to Thomas Rogers and Gloria Rogers, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,862 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $558,600 in 2005.

Rosedale

Castrillo & Gentile Inc. sold the home at 8738 54th Ave. E,. to Edward Spraker, trustee, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in June.

Lawrence and Carole Kassouf, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5229 88th St. E., to Malcolm Rouse, trustee, of Bradenton, for $379,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $277,000 in 2012.

Magnolia Hammock at University Place

Robert and Courtney Hughes, trustees, of Cary, N.C., sold the home at 7633 Heyward Circle to Joshua and Laura Colkmire, of University Park, for $405,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,834 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2011.

Notting Hill

Harold and Dorothy Eady, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7331 Kensington Court to Jose Albert Gutierrez and Carmenza Vargas de Gutierrez and Giana and Urs Muerner, of Sarasota, for $368,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,201 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2005.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Edward Viltz, of Bradenton, sold his home at 250 Heritage Isles Way to Jason and Cheryl McGirr, of Bradenton, for $352,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,833 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $449,900 in 2006.

Riverwalk Village

Miguel Nieves and Martha Maria Ferra sold their home at 7430 Loblolly Bay Trail to Terri and Lynda Bland, of Lakewood Ranch, for $340,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,931 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $213,000 in 2001.

Miramar Links

Robert and Elaine Shapiro, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8420 Miramar Way to Ana Plechy, of Lakewood Ranch, for $335,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2013.

Summerfield Village

Jocelyn Udell, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12516 Tall Pines Way to Stephen Bures, of Bradenton, for $304,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,009 square feet of living area.

Cynthia Bishop, of North Port, sold her home at 12006 Winding Woods Way to Ricardo Enrique Alvarado, of Lakewood Ranch, for $241,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2005.

Fairfield

James Breeze, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5423 Fairfield Blvd., to Gerald Serfass, of York, Pa., for $292,500. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $246,100 in 2014.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Richard and Helen Burns sold their home at 7138 Spikerush Court to Philip and Julie Scalzi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $275,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,042 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,000 in 2011.

Jennifer Carroll, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7204 Spoonflower Court to Anthony Catner, of Plymouth Township, Mich., for $242,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2009.

Braden Crossings

Jerry Lee Edington, trustee, sold the home at 5525 47th Court E., to David Both and Hailey Patalano, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,394 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,700 in 2016.

Mill Creek

Constance Parish, of Bradenton, sold her home at 315 133rd St. E., to Bradley Alexander, of Augusta, Ga., for $257,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,530 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $104,000 in 1996.

Lake Vista Residences

Afsaneh Shaygan, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit C-405 condominium at 7710 Lake Vista Court to Irene Elmore, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2017.

Harborage on Braden River

Robert and Patricia Hamm, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., sold their home at 5627 Simonton St. to Dawn Evans and Ruth Carr, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,900 in 2008.

Braden River Lakes

William Mitchell and Cassandra Mitchell, trustees, of Earlville, Ill., sold the home at 909 44th St. E., to Moises Garza Jr. and Alexis Garza, of Bradenton, for $226,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 2009.

Peridia

Kathryn Nardini, of Tonawanda, N.Y., sold her home at 4110 Murfield Drive E., to James and Connie Andrews, of Bradenton, for $223,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,494 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $144,500 in 1999.

Townhomes at Regatta Landing

Rebecca Ingram, of Bradenton, sold her home at 7245 Ketch Place to Benjamin and Colleen O’Pry, of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,968 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,000 in 2016.