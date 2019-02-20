Greenbrook Village home tops sales at $752,000

A home in Greenbrook Village topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Brandon and Tara Daniels, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14819 Bowfin Terrace to Arash and Brandi Ghanbarpour, of Bloomington, Ill., for $752,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,050 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2013.

University Park

Beauregard Investment Enterprises Inc. sold the home at 7251 Marlow Place to Seymour and Marcia Kagan, of Longboat Key, for $695,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,704 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,500 in 2017.

Edgewater Village

Joseph and Joan Vilasi sold their home at 6614 Windjammer Place to Sally Ling, of Bradenton, for $670,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,197 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

James and Denise Finning, of Loudonville, N.Y., sold their home at 1013 Lanyard Court to Robert and Jayne Shacket, of Bradenton, for $660,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,791 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $538,200 in 2014.

Country Club East

Michael and Jacqueline Kennedy, of Downers Grove, Ill., sold their home at 14511 Leopard Creek Place to Paul and Jacqueline Dziubek, of Lakewood Ranch, for $620,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,479 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2013.

Esplanade

Vincent and Maria Villodas sold their home at 13214 Sorrento Way to William and Sarah Letsky, of Andover, Mass., for $590,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,319 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $512,300 in 2017.

Gerard and Sharon Radtke, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12736 Fontana Loop to Kenneth and Diana Kanners, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,300 in 2014.

Watercrest

Michael Andaloro, of Pewaukee, Wis., sold his Unit 402 condominium at 6380 Watercrest Way to Crystal Enterprises of Lakewood Ranch Inc. for $550,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $327,500 in 2012.

Steven Geffen and Donna Jablo, of Highland Park, Ill., sold their Unit 202 condominium at 6482 Watercrest Way to Wanda Schmidt, of Lakewood Ranch, for $307,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in 2015.

Rosedale Highlands

Martha Dallesandro, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4926 96th St. E., to Anthony Gentile and Zeily Castrillo, of Bradenton, for $547,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,862 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2015.

GreyHawk Landing West

Erick and Kim Fishman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 649 Rosemary Circle to Kelley Boland, of Denver, for $545,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,285 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2016.

River Place

Irma Zamora, of Bradenton, sold her home at 7074 74th St. Circle E., to Michael Schlicher, of Bradenton, for $469,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,011 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $432,100 in 2005.

Country Meadows

Robert Phillips and Natividad Arriaza-Phillips sold their home at 14711 Second Ave. Circle N.E., to George and Kelly Said, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,027 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2014.

Rosedale Addition

David and Cynthia Smith, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 4841 Tobermory Way to Harold and Francine Ross, of Ontario, Canada, for $412,500. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,950 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,500 in 2016.

Ashton Tampa Residential LLC sold the home at 10319 Eastwood Drive to Brendan Flores, of Bradenton, for $383,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,577 square feet of living area.

Waterfront at Main Street

Mark Madigan sold the Unit 1-402 condominium at 10530 Boardwalk Loop to Ruth Tassel and Nadine Anderson, of Parrish, for $392,400. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,400 square feet of living area.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Julia Tran and Vu Phan, trustees, of Bradenton, sold their home at 239 Heritage Isles Way to Todd and Colleen Fisher, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $373,000 in 2004.

Heritage Harbour

John Kenney, of Bradenton, sold his home at 521 River Crane St. to Ludvik and Anita Podolinsky, of Ontario, Canada, for $352,500. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $362,600 in 2006.

Polo Run

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17118 Blue Ridge Place to Louis Meszoros and Tanya Wiesner, of Lakewood Ranch, for $332,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,836 square feet of living area.

Central Park

Kathleen Carmony, trustee, of Perrysburg, Ohio, sold the home at 5009 Mission Park Lane to Ryan and Arica Gaines, of Bradenton, for $289,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,726 square feet of living area.

Palm Aire

David and Maria Lenz, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7320 Oak Run Lane to Sons of Sicily of Sarasota LLC for $275,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,948 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1989.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Lynda Cutt, of Victor, N.Y., sold her Unit 1101 condominium at 8308 Grand Estuary Trail to Mark and Sandra Pantzlaff, of Luxemburg, Wis., for $265,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,000 in 2017.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Calvin and Joann Bosma, of Hiawassee, Ga., sold their home at 501 Turner Lane to Robert Denny, of Bradenton, for $259,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,733 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,900 in 2001.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Corey and Crystal Pion, of Pfafftown, N.C., sold their home at 7131 Chatum Light Run to Jorge Ortez and Rashel Gonzalez, of Bradenton, for $239,900. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,834 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,700 in 2008.

Braden River Lakes

East Manatee Properties LLC sold the home at 716 46th St. E. to John and Mindy Martin, of Parrish, for $232,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,629 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,500 in 2011.

Greenfield Plantation

Michele Takei, of Bradenton, Jacqueline Barsodi, of Las Vegas, and Margaret Petrovich, of Roseville, Calif., sold their home at 1151 Millbrook Circle to Frank Underwood, of Bradenton, for $218,500. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $177,000 in 2003.