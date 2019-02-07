Greenbrook Drive home sells for $989,600

A home in Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5336 Greenbrook Drive to Rebecca and Philip Vaughan, of Sarasota, for $989,600. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,639 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Phillippi Gardens

Jocelyn Shearer, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5546 Merrimac Drive to Douglas and Maralin Russell, of Escondido, Calif., for $665,000. Built in 1976, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,158 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $537,000 in 2016.

Landings Treehouse

Stephen and Karen Golden, trustees, sold the Unit 38 condominium at 1492 Landings Lake Drive to Laura Meyerson, of Holliston, Mass., for $610,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,040 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,000 in 2014.

McKunes

Robert Wilkinson and Gary Wilkinson, trustees, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1667 Hyde Park St. to Janet Coughlin, of Sarasota, for $550,000. The first property was built in 1925, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,299 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1925, it has one bedroom, one bath and 527 square feet of living area.

Inwood Park

M and M Biz LLC Mari Cheatham sold the home at 624 Goodrich Ave. to Quest Trust Co. for $407,500. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2013.

Kaufman Avenue

Lois Delagrange, Donna Ramer, Thomas Reschly and James Reschly sold their home at 918 Kaufman Ave. to GPG Ltd. LLC for $325,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area.

Pelican Cove

Henry and Janet James sold their Unit T-132 condominium at 1700 Treehouse Circle to Ronald Cole and Susan Dundon, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,841 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2003.

White-Acres

Michael and Julie Johnson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1710 Fiesta Drive to Alexander and Kristina Khersonski, of British Columbia, of Canada, for $317,300. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,728 square feet of living area.

Phillippi Cove

Manickam and Jacqueline Rangaraju, of Gardedeuil, France, sold their home at 2516 Trinidad St. to Susan Park, of Sarasota, for $266,500. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,327 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2006.

Pinecraft

ZuercherBush Ltd. sold the home at 1215 Graber Ave. to David and Barbara Esh, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1945, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 712 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2016.

Addition to Vamo

Marc Pelletz, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1734 Rita St. to Carrick Maddex, of Delran, N.J., for $254,800. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,853 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $113,500 in 1998.

SIESTA KEY

Island Reef

Linda Short, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 505-F condominium at 8767 Midnight Pass Road to Kurt Suhr and Kathleen Giloy, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 1996.

Vista Hermosa

Paul and Charlene Vega, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 10-A condominium at 193 Vista Hermosa Circle to Jan Chrostowski and Cate Kalkhoven Chrostowski, of Toms River, N.J., for $360,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,089 square feet of living area.

Sandy Cove

Tracey Fried, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 10-3NE condominium at 22 Sandy Cove Road to Thomas and Sheryl Carll, of Utica, Pa., for $284,500. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $177,500 in 2012.

Bay Oaks

Diana Garcia, of Sarasota, sold her Unit D-41 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to John and Kathleen Morris, of Braintree, Mass., for $280,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,500 in 2016.

PALMER RANCH

Vineyards of Silver Oak

Richard and Nancy Sneed sold their home at 5133 Cantabria Crest to Joseph and Elsa Priestley, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,326 square feet of living area.

Turtle Rock

Deutsche Bank Trust Co., trustee, sold the home at 4888 Sabal Lake Circle to New Town Investments LLC for $353,900. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,151 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,500 in 2001.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8664 Stargazer St. to Shosh Nadel, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,819 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8636 Stargazer St. to Jane Trapasso, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,819 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8660 Stargazer St. to Ashley Pryszlak and Ryan Dofflemyer, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8648 Stargazer St. to Frank Scotti, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,725 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Larry and Barbara Oswick, of Aurora, Ohio, sold their Unit 502 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to Moira Rice, of Osprey, for $325,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,055 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2004.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Woods

Thomas and Margaret Foley, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1239 Vermeer Drive to John and Andrea Stephens, of Nokomis, for $325,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,553 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2001.

Laurel Woodlands

Carl Genrich, of Venice, sold his home at 1102 Hoover St. to Brian and Lauren Weiss, of Nokomis, for $290,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,947 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2002.