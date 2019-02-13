Grandmother and granddaughter match for Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium tea party

Coral Pleas with granddaughter Rylee Scheuer

Like grandmother like granddaughter

Before enjoying tea with Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium supporters Feb. 6, Coral Pleas and her granddaughter, Rylee Scheuer, went shopping on St. Armands Circle. Coral has never been a fan of Lilly Pulitzer, but when Rylee insisted on shopping there, she agreed to go in.

To her surprise, she found the prints weren’t as bad as she thought. Rylee wanted to get a new dress, but instead of asking for it, she asked if she and her “grandma could match for the tea party.” Coral couldn’t say no to that, so the two were twinning for Tea for the Sea at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.

Signature Love

Tom and Cindy Stuhley

After Chairwoman Cindy Stuhley gave her speech Feb. 8 at the Tidewell Hospice Signature Luncheon at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, her husband, Tom Stuhley, gave her a big surprise. Holding back a couple tears, he presented her with a bouquet of flowers and told her she’s the love of his life.

Cindy couldn’t suppress her wide smile and said, “I feel like I’m in a wedding!”

Cindy has been chairing the luncheon for the past seven years.

A tale of two change-makers

Charlie Ann Syprett, Charles E. Williams, Co-Chairwomen Terri Vitale and Sydney Sforzo, Sarah Wertheimer and Co-Chairman Chip Gaylor. Photo by Bryle Tristan Berbo.

After Terri Vitale heard The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect’s production, “Letters From Anne and Martin,” she knew she had to bring it to Sarasota. Together, The Sarasota County Bar Association Diversity & Inclusion Council, in partnership with the Jewish Federation, Embracing Our Differences and the Boxser Diversity Initiative hosted the production for more than 4,500 local students Feb. 5 at Temple Beth Sholom.

In the question-and-answer portion after the performance, the panel (kind of) joked about how the students questions were more thought-provoking than the adults.

In attendance for the public showing was local resident Pieter Komstan. He grew up next door to Anne Frank and is a Holocaust survivor himself. It was Pieter's mother who encouraged Anne to start writing down her story.

Tidbits:

Kaden Clarke and Jennifer Mitchell. Photo by Cliff Roles.

Welcome to the circus ... Jennifer Mitchell and Ryan Clarke welcomed a baby boy to the family Feb. 7. Kaden John Clarke is the couple’s third son and fourth child. He was 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19.5 inches. Hosting the Duke ... Elisabeth Waters hosted actor Winston Duke in her condo on Golden Gate Point on Feb. 6 after he visited the Ringling College of Art and Design. Duke played the character M’Baku in the Academy Awards Best Picture nominee film “Black Panther.” Some of those in attendance at the private party were Harry Annan, John and Myrna Band, Charlotte and John Suhler, Larry Thompson, Donna Koffman, Katherine Harris and Nate Jacobs.