Grand entrance on Lakewood Main

Grand living is getting a closer look on Lakewood Main Street.

A Jan. 22 open house signaled the opening of a leasing office for the future Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch facility.

The company’s Head of Sales and Marketing Nick McLaughlin and Executive Director Michele Orlando said they’re eager to share their vision with the community.

“This gives us an identity,” McLaughlin said. “As we build this community, this (space) allows us to showcase our culture, our vision, our beautiful community — what it looks like and what it feels like.”

Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch is under construction at the southeast corner of University Parkway and Lorraine Road and is scheduled to open in the summer. When finished, it will be a four-story, 200,000-square-foot building with 172 rental units ranging from studio to two-bedroom apartments.

The facility is an age-in-place community with independent, assisted living and memory care accommodations available for month-to-month rental. More than 30 floor plans will be available.

McLaughlin said residents will feel like they’re living at a “grand hotel” from the look of the building to the quality of service offered.

Amenities will include a library and grand lounge, a chapel and meditation center, a pet grooming center, piano and instrumental practice rooms, a wellness center and spa with an outdoor pool, exercise studio, offices for rotating medical providers and a full-service salon. There also will be a 200-seat performance theater offering theatrical, musical and lifelong learning programs.

Orlando said one of the biggest distinctions will be Grand Living’s dining experience with three distinct restaurants available to residents.

“Everything is made from scratch, our own recipes,” Orlando said. “We’re in the process of hiring an executive chef.”

McLaughlin and Orlando said Grand Living is proud to be entering the Lakewood Ranch market.

“In terms of care and service and culture, it really resembles Lakewood Ranch,” McLaughlin said. “It’s a perfect fit for this community. It’s a lifestyle. That’s what Lakewood Ranch is. It’s a perfect parallel.”

Grand Living is being developed by Ryan Cos. and leased to Grand Living for operation. Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch is the company’s third facility in Florida, with one in Jacksonville and another in Citrus Hills.