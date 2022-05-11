Got a grad? We want to hear about them

Got a 2022 grad in the family? The Longboat Observer wants to wish them well.

Families of graduates of any level, be it elementary, middle, high school or college, should get in touch with reporter Nat Kaemmerer at [email protected] or editor Eric Garwood at [email protected]. Graduates from St. Armands Key, Bird Key, Lido Key and Longboat Key will be included in an upcoming package celebrating the class of 2022.

Send us an email, and we'll send you a questionnaire — we want to hear a thing or '22 about you. Submissions must be made by June 2 to be included in the newspaper.