Update: GMD reopens on Longboat Key following gas leak

Update: Town officials shortly after noon reported Gulf of Mexico Drive has reopened to traffic in both directions.

Previous story: Gulf of Mexico Drive on Longboat Key is shut down in the 5000 block following a report of a gas leak this morning, town authorities said.

Multiple fire-rescue units from the town and Manatee County were called the scene at around 10:35 a.m. along with Longboat Key Police.

According to the town, northbound and southbound traffic has been halted. A crew from TECO Gas is at the site of the leak and is working to make repairs.

