Give a treat

to Food Bank

Maggie White. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

Trick or treaters heading to Maggie White’s Summerfield home at 12010 Summer Meadow Drive should bring a nonperishable food item to donate.

Melissa Howell. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

Her annual “Give a treat, get a treat” campaign collects food for The Food Bank of Manatee County.

“We’d like to collect at least 75 pounds,” White said.

She will be out with a food barrel from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Nonprofit support a slam dunk

Lakewood Ranch Dunkin’ Donuts owners Greg O’Neill and Tom Daly paid tribute to a longtime employee Oct. 15.

They gave a $1,000 donation to the nonprofit, Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida, in honor of the late Alyssa Garner, who died July 13 at 24 years old from an epileptic seizure.

“The support they’ve given us has been overwhelming,” said Varner’s mother, Melissa Howell (above).

Store manager Janelle Massenburg made an “Alyssa” doughnut with purple and vanilla frosting.