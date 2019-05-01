Gentlemen play on Sweeney Todd character for Asolo Rep's Starry Night 3

Lee Kotwicki and Tom Coundit. Photo by Cliff Roles

Running with scissors

The Asolo Repertory Theatre event at the home of Richard Ware and Katherine Harris brought out the “Sweeney Todd” in everyone – especially a few sneaky individuals.

While we usually see our familiar ladies taking the theme of an event to heart, Starry Night Dinner 3: “Sweeney Todd,” on April 22 had the men put on their creative thinking caps. Both Tom Coundit and Richard Karp snuck in an extra bit to their outfit. Tom had a straight razor and Richard tucked a pair of scissors in his pocket.

The story of “Sweeney Todd” involves love, murder and revenge. The barber is imprisoned for 15 years for a crime he didn’t commit, and once he is let out, he seeks revenge on the man who wronged him. The show runs from May 1 - June 1 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

From Atlanta to Africa

It was a night for the girls April 24 for the seventh Voice and

Tomeika Hunter-Koski gives her presentation. Photo by Cliff McDonald

Visibility Salon Event hosted by SRP LLC in Burns Court. The new agency, founded by Shannon Rohrer-Phillips, has become the place to be for many of our familiar ladies once a month, as it celebrates a local familiar and diverse “superwoman” in our community.

Tomeika Hunter Koski shared her journey from her start in Atlanta, to joining the Army and now being involved with philanthropy, both locally and internationally. Just recently, Tomeika adopted a school in Mozambique. Part of her presentation included asking guests to donate backpacks and supplies for the students who were hit by the cyclone last week.

In addition to Tomeika’s presentation, guests were treated to a performance of the song “Superwoman” by Ariel Blue from the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

The final Voice and Visibility event will be hosted May 17, featuring guest speaker Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed.

Montana Taplinger, Jennifer Rust, Jane Thompson and Nikki Taylor. Photo by Cliff Roles

Daughters take on new initiative

Designing Daughters is toasting to 10 years this year, and in celebration is taking on a new initiative to help reach its goal of raising more than $100,000 for the community.

The Donors of Distinction Annual Fund Society was created to support DD’s important grant-making work, regardless of time constraints. It’s co-chaired by Jen Rust, Nikki Taylor, Jane Thompson and Montana Taplinger and is not just for past and current members of DD, but all members of the community. The annual membership fee is $150.

The first celebration of the new society will be held Oct. 9 at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The co-chairs ask that all interested pay their dues before this time to go to the gathering.

Tidbits:

A visual representation ... Mental illness in adults is more prevalent than we think, as the National Alliance on Mental Illness Sarasota County showed guests April 25 at Michael’s On East. NAMI’s An Emerald Evening highlighted the importance of raising awareness surrounding mental health. Audience members were asked to raise up their napkin if it was blue instead of green. Every fifth person raised their blue napkin, showing that one in every five adults live with a mental illness. A master planner ... It helps to have a professional on your side. The Designing Daughters gala: “Studio 54” was a disco dream April 26 at the Universal Flight Training Hangar. With gala co-chairwomen Lauren Thomas, Asa Thomas, Jennifer Matteo and Savannah Holds, it might have helped that one of these four organized ladies plans events for a living. A hit outside the ballpark ... The V Foundation for Cancer Research is proud to say its Dick Vitale Gala, scheduled Friday, May 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, has sold out. To be on the waiting list, call 953-2007. This year’s event honors Dabo Swinney, Chris Fowler and Avery Johnson.