Gene Witt Elementary Beautification Day a family affair

Matilda Hubbard.

Campus cleaning a family affair

Four-year-old Matilda Hubbard might have thought it was a strange way to get a math lesson.

Matilda, her 6-year-old brother, Sebastian, and her parents, Bjorn and Sara Hubbard, went Oct. 5 to Gene Witt Elementary School's Beautification Day, which was a community effort to clean the campus. Bjorn Hubbard said they used removing and stacking pavers ... one paver, two paver, three paver ... as a way to practice counting.

The school's PTO and Fathers Being Involved organizations presented the event and at least a dozen parents, school administrators and students participated.

Brownies love chocolate

On Oct. 2, East County's Allison Rothhaar and Alyssa Otterness participated in a sweet field trip.

Allison Rothhaar and Alyssa Otterness put sprinkles on their chocolate pretzels. Courtesy photo.

They joined their fellow members of Girl Scouts of Southwest Florida Brownie Troop 524 for an interactive tour of Peterbrooke Chocolatier at University Town Center. Owner Karen Andrews taught them about being a woman business owner and about how to make chocolate. Then, the girls got to dip pretzels and Oreos in chocolate and learn how to decorate them.