Gary Drew

1939-2020

With saddened hearts we announce the passing of our wonderful father and husband, Gary Drew, 81, who passed away on his 58th wedding anniversary on June 30, 2020 in Sarasota, FL.

He is survived by his loving wife Sandy, with whom he shared these 58 magical years. Survived by children Dana (William) of MN and David (Mary Alston) of GA. He was also known as Papa to grandchildren Molly, Jack, Sumner, Ella and his four legged friends. He was preceded in death by parents Earl and Pauline Drew. Gary was born on Feb. 11, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI and was raised on Lookout Mountain, TN. He earned a BA from DePauw University in IN, served honorably in the U.S. Airforce, and was employed with General Motors Corporation in Detroit for 30 years. Gary and Sandy raised their family in Bloomfield Hills, MI, and spent many wonderful years of retirement in Suttons Bay MI and Longboat Key, FL. Gary believed strongly in serving the community, and served as a board member for the DePauw Univ. Board of Trustees, the United Way of MI, the Mental Health Association of MI, and the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. He loved Camp Mishawaka in Grand Rapids, MN, and served as president for the Mishawaka Foundation. He was also a member of Central United Methodist Church. Gary was kind, caring and generous, always striving to make the world a better place. He loved his family, fine food and life on the water up in Suttons Bay. There are no funeral services planned at this time. Donations may be made to the Mishawaka Foundation online at mishawakafoundation.org or by mail to Mishawaka Foundation 2636 S. Trenton Ave. Tulsa, OK 74114.

DONATIONS:

Donations may be made to the Mishawaka Foundation online at mishawakafoundation.org or by mail to Mishawaka Foundation

2636 S. Trenton Ave. Tulsa, OK 74114.