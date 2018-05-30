 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, May 30, 2018 46 min ago

Future turtle watchers

Three students from Anna Maria Island were awarded summer camp scholarships to Mote from the Longboat Key Turtle Watch.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Turtle Watch is already recognizing the potential next watch generation. Three students from Anna Maria Island were awarded camp scholarships to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium summer camps this year. Harrison Schenerlein, Gregory Jordan and Hayden Dolan have shown an interest in the environment and are good citizens at their school, which is why they received the scholarships. The Longboat Key Turtle Watch has been awarding camp scholarships for 10 years.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

