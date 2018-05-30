Future turtle watchers

The Longboat Key Turtle Watch is already recognizing the potential next watch generation. Three students from Anna Maria Island were awarded camp scholarships to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium summer camps this year. Harrison Schenerlein, Gregory Jordan and Hayden Dolan have shown an interest in the environment and are good citizens at their school, which is why they received the scholarships. The Longboat Key Turtle Watch has been awarding camp scholarships for 10 years.