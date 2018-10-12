Fundraiser hits its stride at Nathan Benderson Park

Despite her struggle against breast cancer, Central Park’s Andrea Griffiths feels blessed for the support she has received from her friends.

“When I moved to Lakewood Ranch this year, the Lakewood Ranch Moms Group became my lifeline,” Griffiths said. “My team is mostly my friends from the Moms Group. We are the Besties for the Breasties.”

Griffiths was diagnosed last year with breast cancer when she lived in Orlando, but she moved to Lakewood Ranch and finished her radiation in February.

If you go: What: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer When: Registration opens at 7 a.m. on Oct. 20. Where: Nathan Benderson Park More information: nathanbendersonpark.org

Griffiths will be participating in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event Oct. 20 with her Besties for the Breasties team at Nathan Benderson Park.

This is the second year the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event is hosting its 5K at Nathan Benderson Park and the first year it’s offering a 1-mile walk.

Other groups in Lakewood Ranch have their own teams. Harmony’s Alison Clough is participating in her second event and leading her team, Alison’s Army.

“It was the darkest time of my life. I lost all my hair,” said Clough, speaking about her cancer treatment. “I want people to see me and see there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Clough said she benefited from the American Cancer Society’s Look Good Feel Better Program before she finished her treatment in July 2017. The program provides makeup and wig techniques and offers accessories for those going through treatment.

“I only used the one program, but there are other programs, such as one that helps people who need a ride to chemotherapy,” Clough said. “It’s an amazing organization that will help anyone who needs it regardless of their financial status. Breast cancer does not discriminate.”

Registration for the event opens at 7 a.m., and participants can sign up the day of the race. The race is free. The 5K race starts at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile walk starts at 9:15 a.m.