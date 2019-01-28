Fun and healthy

MONDAYS

GENTLE KRIPALU YOGA

Emme Shapiro leads this class, “Open the Doors to Your Inner Knowing,” that runs from 9-10 a.m. March 4 until April 22 at the Longboat Key Education Center, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The eight sessions are $88 for members and $104 for nonmembers. Students will be guided into meditation, breathing techniques, various standard yoga postures and relaxation. Attention will also be given to the seven main energy centers in the body known as chakras to improve overall physical functioning and mental wellbeing. For information, call 383-8811.

TAI CHI

This class is from 10-11 a.m. at The Paradise Center, 567 Bay Isles Road on Longboat Key.

Instructor Rick Wilson incorporates elements of Qi Gong and Chen-style forms to lead you through the gentle, continuous, rhythmic movements of tai chi, which help improve balance, muscle strength and coordination. Pre-registration is required for the $10 per week class. Email [email protected] or call 383-6493.

FUN FITNESS

This fitness class is designed for people with Parkinson's disease and is led by Kathi Sims. The class is from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Parkinson Place Fun Fitness, Parkinson’s Place, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd. Suite 100. For information, call 893-4188

TUESDAYS

SWEET AND SPIRITED YOGA

Mary Kane leads this course that runs from 9-10 a.m. March 5 until April 23 at the Longboat Key Education Center, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The eight session are $88 for members and $104 for nonmembers. Focus will be on body awareness, alignment and deep connecting breath. This class is designed for men and women of all ages and fitness levels. Bring a mat (mats are available for use) and wear comfortable clothing suitable for exercise. Students are welcome to come at 8:30 am for preliminary stretching. For information, call 383-8811.

TAI CHI

The University Tai Chi Club hosts classes each Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. at Longwood Park, 6050 Longed Run Blvd. Classes are for students 18 and older and are $50 per month, $75 per couple or $6 per class. Traditional Yang style tai chi is a slow-movement, internal martial art form that focuses on balance, energy, relaxation and breath control. For details, call 358-6447 or email [email protected].

WEDNESDAYS

SLOW FLOW YOGA

Angelena Craig leads this class that runs from 9-10 a.m. March 6 until April 24 at the Longboat Key Education Center, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The eight session are $88 for members and $104 for nonmembers. Simple routines will incorporate stretching, conditioning, breathing, balancing and relaxation exercises designed to flow with ease and provide maximum safety and enjoyment. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Bring a mat (mats are also available for use) and wear exercise clothing. For information, call 383-8811.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION

Ruth Fishel leads this class from 9-10:30 a.m. March 6 through March 27 at the Longboat Key Education Center, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The four sessions are $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers. This class includes helpful instructions in meditation, journaling and the power of affirmations. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call 383-8811.

WEDNESDAY WALKERS

Walk your way to a healthier life beginning at 8 a.m. at Newtown Estates Park, 2800 Newtown Blvd. This free year-round class is open to all ages. Earn incentives at the end of each 10-week session. For details, call 316-1161.

SUNRISE BEACH WALKS

Walks are from 8-9:30 a.m. along Siesta Beach through March 27. Walkers meet at 948 Beach Road on Siesta Key. Register for a 1-mile minimum walk and receive a custom event T-shirt. A $5 fee is required. For information, call 861-5000.

THURSDAYS

TAI CHI

The University Tai Chi Club hosts classes each Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at Longwood Park, 6050 Longed Run Blvd. Classes are for students 18 and older and are $50 per month, $75 per couple or $6 per class. Traditional Yang style tai chi is a slow-movement, internal martial art form that focuses on balance, energy, relaxation and breath control. For details, call 358-6447 or email [email protected].

ZUMBA AND MAT PILATES FOR SENIORS

Classes are from 10-11 a.m. at The Paradise Center, 567 Bay Isles Rd, Longboat Key. Start with 30 minutes of zumba, a Latin-inspired, low-impact aerobics class. No experience or coordination necessary. At 10:30 a.m., shift to an all-level mat pilates class: Work on flexibility, core strength and balance with a series of slow, controlled movements and stretches. Classes are $10 per person. RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling (941) 383-6493.

FRIDAYS

QIGONG FOR HEALTH AND VITALITY

Nancy Saum leads this class from 9-10 a.m. March 1 through March 22 at the Longboat Key Education Center, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The four sessions are $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers. Qigong is an ancient self-care practice from traditional Chinese medicine, sometimes described as “Chinese yoga.” Students will practice breathing, meditation (both moving and still) and self-applied massage. Qigong helps increase flexibility, balance and endurance and also helps improve immune function, sleep, mood and stress management. Wear exercise clothing. For information, call 383-8811.

FITNESS IN THE PARK: FIT AS A FIDDLE FOR 50-PLUS

Classes are from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Urfer Family Park, 4012 Honore Ave. Increase your sense of well-being and quality of life through gentle exercise and companionship in a natural setting. This is a gentle workout and not for advanced fitness buffs. For details, call 861-5000.