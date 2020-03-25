From purses to masks

BSWANKY is making the move from handbags to face masks amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Senior living communities such as Pines of Sarasota and Aviva reached out to Gretchen Bauer, BSWANKY owner, to see if she would be interested in producing face masks that can be washed and reused for their employees.

After acquiring scrub material and 100 yards of elastic, BSWANKY employees began making masks from their homes.

Bauer has no plans to charge the facilities for the face masks.

"We are doing this because it’s the right thing to do,” she said.